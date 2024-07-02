Ticats part ways with special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday that the club has parted ways with special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau.

“We thank Paul for his contributions and wish him all the best in the future,” said Tiger-Cats head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich.

Boudreau was hired as the Ticats’ special teams coordinator after spending the last eight seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, including serving as the club’s special teams coordinator since 2017. He’s a two-time Grey Cup champion (2019, 2021) and has coached in four consecutive Grey Cups (2019, 2021-2023).

The Tiger-Cats have struggled out of the gate this season, falling to a 0-4 start after their 24-22 loss to the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Sunday at TD Place. The club said that an announcement regarding a new special teams coordinator will be made in the near future.

The Ticats host the BC Lions on Sunday at Tim Hortons Field.