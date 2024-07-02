Zach Collaros misses practice on Tuesday

WINNIPEG — Quarterback Zach Collaros was absent for the first day of practice as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers prepare to face the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 5.

Winnipeg announced via their injury report that Collaros missed practice on Tuesday with a thorax injury.

The pivot left the game against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, playing only two quarters in the 22-19 loss to the Stamps.

The veteran quarterback has completed 66 of 106 passes for 796 yards, four interceptions and no touchdowns so far in 2024 as the Bombers have yet to win a game over the first four weeks of the season.

The Blue and Gold are preparing to face the Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday, July 5, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg.