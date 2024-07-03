CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Spieker offers high upside

The injury to Saskatchewan quarterback Trevor Harris ($13,200) and the struggles of the Winnipeg offence have opened the door for potential value plays in Week 5.

We’re banking that at least one of them will approach 20 CFL Fantasy points. Thank us once it happens.

RELATED

» Start vs. Sit: Carey up to the task in Week 5?

» CFL Injury Reports, Week 5: Stay up to date

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: Bo Levi Mitchell leads all QBs

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Quarterback

Chris Streveler, Winnipeg, $7,000 Salary

Follow us here: Streveler has accounted for five of Winnipeg’s seven touchdowns (four rushing, one passing). If he starts over the injured Zach Collaros ($11,500), Streveler will add more points with his passing yardage. Should he remain as the backup in this week’s depth chart, Streveler will have opportunities to add to his scoring total once the Blue Bombers are near the goal line. As it stands, Streveler is on pace for 18 rushing majors, which would shatter the league record for rushing touchdowns by a pivot.

This is a high-risk, high-reward play, but one worth taking if you’ve loaded your backs and receivers with sure plays.

Running Back

Greg Bell, Hamilton, $3,500 Salary

James Butler (concussion) missed the Week 4 loss at Ottawa, but Bell stepped in with 56 yards on 13 carries while catching seven passes for 40 yards. Butler’s ($13,000) status for Sunday’s game against BC remains in question, so if Butler is out a second game, consider Butler to fill one of your spots at running back.

The former Nebraska and San Diego State back is similar to Butler with his ability to create as a rusher or receiver. He will get to run against a BC defence ranked seventh against the run at 95.3 yards per game. Look for him to account for 90-95 yards from scrimmage, while a major would be gravy.

Receivers

Cole Spieker, Montreal, $6,000 Salary

Spieker has had games of 14.7 FP and 25.3 FP this season. As defences focus on Tyson Philpot ($10,000) and Kaion Julien-Grant ($6,700), Spieker benefits from single coverage that quarterback Cody Fajardo can exploit.

His projected 10.8 FP should be a solid play to finish with 13-15 FP, providing a return on your low-end investment.

Drew Wolitarsky, Winnipeg, $9,000 Salary

With All-Stars Dalton Schoen ($9,100) and Kenny Lawler out ($9,100), Wolitarsky is positioned for a career year. The veteran has recorded games of 14.2 FP and 14.3 FP the past two games including catching the team’s first touchdown pass of the season to help push the Bombers to overtime in the Week 4 loss to the Lions. He sports a 76.1 per cent catch rate (16 receptions on 21 targets) and should have a fourth straight game of at least six targets.

Wolitarsky is projected for 9.8 FP. However, a third consecutive game of at least 14 FP is possible as he faces the REDBLACKS pass defence on Friday.

Makai Polk, Toronto, $3,500 Salary



The Mississippi State freshman calmly caught five of his six targets for 60 yards in the Week 4 loss to the Alouettes that included pulling in his first career major. Granted, the production came with backup pivot Bryan Scott ($5,000) throwing him the ball, but his 91.7 per cent catch rate (11 catches on 12 targets) should make the Argos pay notice to his upside.

Toronto has solid depth at the position, yet Polk has opened enough eyes to see where more playing time is in the offing. The projected 5.8 FP can double if Polk can get enough targets.