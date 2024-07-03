CFL Honour Roll, June: Adams Jr., Brinkman, Argos O-line earn full marks

- News
TORONTO — Vernon Adams Jr., Jared Brinkman and the Toronto Argonauts’ offensive line have earned full marks for June in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The selections include all appearances from Weeks 1 to 4.
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
Each month, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Month team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 75 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 25. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL – JUNE: OFFENCE
QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC (3-1)
Honourable mentions:
CFL HONOUR ROLL – JUNE: DEFENCE
DL | Jared Brinkman | Toronto (2-1)
Honourable mentions:
CFL HONOUR ROLL – JUNE: OFFENSIVE LINE
Toronto Argonauts (2-1 in June)
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-JUNE
(POS | Name | Team | Grade)