Checking Down: Demerio Houston misses second day of practice

TORONTO — Defensive back Demerio Houston has missed two days of practice this week.

The veteran played hero for the Stamps in Week 4 with a game-changing interception in overtime, but was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday and Wednesday in this week’s injury report as he deals with an ankle injury.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders listed wide receiver Shawn Bane Jr. as out for the game against the Toronto Argonauts on Thursday, as pivot Shea Patterson prepares to make his first CFL start.

CFL.ca is checking down with news and notes from Week 5.

BC LIONS

– The BC Lions announced on Tuesday the signing of American linebacker Jackson Taylor to the club’s practice roster. The six-foot-one, 240-pounder moves north after attending rookie mini-camp with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year. The native of Pennsylvania suited up in 34 games at West Chester from 2019-22 and registered 262 total tackles (132 solo, 130 assisted), 39 tackles for a loss, 11 sacks and three interceptions (CFL.ca).

– Vernon Adams Jr. is at the head of the class for Week 4 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus after throwing for 331 yards and a major in the win over the Edmonton Elks (CFL.ca).

– Defensive back Garry Peters was one of the five standout PFF grades from Week 4 after putting together a complete effort against the Elks at BC Place (CFL.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks’ offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 4 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

– The Elks have selected wide receiver Zach Mathis in Saturday’s supplemental draft, forfeiting their first-round selection in the 2025 CFL Draft. Mathis played six seasons at North Dakota State University (2018-2023), where he recorded 95 receptions for 1,392 yards and nine touchdowns in 53 career games for the Bison (CFL.ca).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Stampeders beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on a field goal by René Paredes on Saturday. It wasn’t the only special teams play that propelled the Red and White to their second victory on the season (Makayla Berze, Stampeders.com).

– Veteran Marken Michel is setting the standard for the young players on the Stampeders roster (Todd Saelhof, Calgary Herald).

– Defensive back Demerio Houston missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday as the Stampeders prepare to face the Alouettes on Saturday, July 6 (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Trevor Harris has suffered what Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Corey Mace called a moderate MCL sprain and will be moved to the team’s six-game injured list. CTV Regina’s Lee Jones shared the news on social media Sunday afternoon (CFL.ca via CTV).

– The Riders will move forward with backup quarterback Shea Patterson, who’ll make his first CFL career start in Week 5 (Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post)

– Patterson will have the opportunity to pivot a 3-0 Riders team that is positioned to make noise in the West Division, as head coach Corey Mace navigates the injury to his starting quarterback (Pat Steinberg, CFL.ca).

– Saskatchewan has ruled out Shawn Bane Jr. for the game against the Argos on Thursday. Check out this week’s injury reports (CFL.ca).

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Quarterback Zach Collaros was absent for the first day of practice as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers prepare to face the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 5 (CFL.ca).

– Kicker Sergio Castillo broke the franchise record for longest field goal with a 60-yard boot against the Calgary Stampeders in Week 4 (CFL.ca).

– The Bombers are having to navigate adversity early in the season as they prepare to host the 2-1 Ottawa REDBLACKS on Friday, July 5 (Taylor Allen, Winnipeg Free Press).

– TSN’s Farhan Lalji reported on Saturday that receiver Lucky Whitehead is expected to sign with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (TSN.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Tuesday that the club has parted ways with special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau (CFL.ca).

– Hamilton also announced on Wednesday that Dennis McKnight has been named the club’s special teams coordinator (CFL.ca).

– The Ticats also signed National defensive lineman Deionte Knight. The 25-year-old suited up in two games this season for the Toronto Argonauts, seeing time on the interior of the defensive line (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Check out episode one of the new Toronto Argonauts series ‘Football is Family’, featuring team captains DaVaris Daniels and Wynton McManis (Argonauts.ca).

– The Argonauts announced on Monday that they have signed American defensive back Robert Priester, American defensive lineman Jay Person, and American defensive back Mark Milton (CFL.ca).

– Toronto has ruled out defensive back Quincy Mauger for the game against the Riders on Thursday (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– Running back Ryquell Armstead has emerged as a powerful starter for the REDBLACKS in 2024. The tailback tallied 104 yards from scrimmage against the Tiger-Cats in Week 4, showcasing his dual-threat ability (Don Brennan, Ottawa Citizen).

– The REDBLACKS have shown a bounce back ability by beating the Tiger-Cats to move to 2-1 going into Week 5 (Don Brennan, Ottawa Citizen).

– Head Equipment Manager Drew McCormick is one of the hardest-working people in the entire Ottawa REDBLACKS organization, but is likely the most underappreciated by outsiders, writes Frankie Benvenuti (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– Despite riding a 12-game winning streak and being the only undefeated East Division squad in 2024, general manager Danny Maciocia says wants his team to stay grounded and focus on the task ahead (Herb Zurkowsky, Montreal Gazette)

– The Alouettes and Blue Bombers are going in different directions after their 110th Grey Cup clash last November. The current champions have yet to lose a game since winning the title (TSN.ca).

– Joey Alfieri breaks down how the Als were able to beat the Argonauts in Week 4 to remain the only undefeated team in the East Division (MontrealAlouettes.com).