Princess Auto teams up with the CFL

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League is proud to welcome Princess Auto as its official provider of tools and equipment. This partnership represents the next step for the league and Princess Auto as they come together to provide unique experiences for their biggest fans. During the season, the Grey Cup Playoffs and the 111th Grey Cup, Princess Auto customers, team members and CFL fans alike will see this partnership come to life across the country – from in-store to the sidelines.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce our partnership with the CFL,” said Craig Coutts, Senior Vice-President, Marketing at Princess Auto. “Like so many of the customers and communities we serve, we’re fans of Canadian football. The CFL shares our values, and we’re proud to support them in delivering remarkable experiences for their fans.”

“It’s our pleasure to welcome Princess Auto to the CFL family,” said Tyler Keenan, the CFL’s Chief Revenue Officer. “For over a century, our league has delivered action and excitement to our fans, and in much the same way, Princess Auto has supplied and supported its incredible customers for nearly 100 years. That shared dedication to Canadians is what makes this partnership so special.”

The partnership with the league builds on the company’s acquisition of the naming rights to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ home field. The newly minted Princess Auto Stadium will welcome the cheers of the Winnipeg faithful throughout the season, building towards a significant milestone in 2025 – the 112th Grey Cup in November.

​ABOUT PRINCESS AUTO

​Princess Auto is a private, Canadian-owned company that has been providing tradespeople, farmers, inventors, industrial workers, and hard-working Canadians with tools and equipment for nearly 100 years. Teams strive every day to provide unrivalled customer service and exceptional value through over 50 stores coast-to-coast, a National Call Centre, and an online store. No princesses or autos – just great service and great deals on a unique assortment of products.