Report: DL Shawn Oakman to sign with Elks

TORONTO — Shawn Oakman may have found his next CFL home, in Edmonton.

TSN’s Dave Naylor is reporting that Oakman has signed with the Elks. The defensive lineman was released by the Toronto Argonauts on June 11, after spending the last three years in Double Blue.

The 32-year-old former Baylor star has 18 sacks in that time, in addition to helping the team to a win at the 1o9th Grey Cup in 2022. Oakman is a two-time East Division All-Star (2021, 2022) and was a CFL All-Star in 2021.

Oakman had six sacks in 2023, along with 27 tackles and a forced fumble in 15 games and was a key part of a defence that helped last year’s team go 16-2. He was placed on the one-game injured list ahead of the Argos’ 2024 season opener, a 35-27 win over the BC Lions.

The Elks are on a bye week and are in action again on Sunday, July 14 when they host the Ottawa REDBLACKS.