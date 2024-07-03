Riders host Argos looking to remain undefeated

REGINA — Fresh off a bye, the Saskatchewan Roughriders welcome the Toronto Argonauts to Mosaic Stadium on Thursday night as they attempt to remain undefeated.

It’s not all positive news in Regina, though, as quarterback Trevor Harris has been placed on the six-game injured list with a knee injury he sustained in their Week 3 win over Hamilton.

Corey Mace’s offence now turns to backup Shea Patterson as their starter. The bulk of Patterson’s action this season came in that Riders win over the Ticats when he came on in relief to complete four of 10 passes for 41 yards.

With just 21 games under his belt, Patterson will need his experienced receiving corps to bring their best performance. Among them, Jerreth Sterns leads all Riders receivers with 216 yards. It’s a group that’ll be without Shawn Bane Jr. who’s listed as out (personal), a significant blow for an offence in transition. More looks should go the way of Samuel Emilus and Kian Schaffer-Baker in Bane Jr.’s absence.

With the Argonauts secondary surrendering 346 yards per game, it could be a favourable first matchup for Saskatchewan’s new look offence.

Defensive back Jonathan Edouard had an interception in the Argos’ Week 4 loss to Montreal. He’ll be joined by DaShaun Amos and Benjie Franklin downfield as they try to turn things around.

Despite being thrust into the spotlight, Patterson is feeling ready for the opportunity.

“I think just preparation wise, coach (Marc) Mueller does a great job of getting us ready,” Patterson told reporters. “We all put in the extra work, so we’re feeling good about it. It’s an opportunity for me to step in and lead.”

Fortunately for the offence, running back AJ Ouellette is coming off his best game of the season when he rushed for 98 yards against Hamilton. Facing his former team for the first time, the play of Ouellette will be instrumental as they try to put points on the board.

Defending the run is a strength of the Argos, so the matchup between former teammates will be one to watch. After allowing a measly 25 yards on the ground a week ago, the Double Blue are now giving up 40 yards per game.

Defensive linemen Jared Brinkman and Jake Ceresna continue to make a difference at the line of scrimmage with two sacks apiece. Slowing Ouellette is their main priority but making Patterson uncomfortable in the pocket should help the team’s secondary make plays.

Opposing Patterson is another quarterback with relative inexperience in Cameron Dukes. In his latest performance, Dukes threw for 199 yards against the Als but failed to find the end zone.

Much like Patterson, Dukes will lean on his top targets in Rasheed Bailey, Damonte Coxie and DaVaris Daniels who have combined for 282 yards.

Keeping tabs on the receivers is a secondary anchored by Rolan Milligan Jr. and DaMarcus Fields. Collectively, they’re surrendering 337 yards per game.

In what can likely be expected as a battle of the running backs, Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie can feel confident in giving plenty of handoffs to the league’s top rusher in Ka’Deem Carey. Carey owns 230 rushing yards through three games and has familiarity with the Riders defence from his Calgary days.

But Mace’s run defence has been just as, if not more, impressive than the Argos front. As a unit, they’re holding opposing rushers to 32.7 yards per game.

Defensive linemen Bryan Cox Jr. and Charbel Dabire have been critical to the success of the defence. Veteran Micah Johnson provides additional support alongside linebackers C.J. Avery and Justin Herdman-Reed.

With Mace having spent time on the Argos coaching staff, he’s feeling a sense of comfortability heading into the game.

“They’re still doing a lot of the similar things,” Mace told reporters. “Just being around it for a long time, they’re really good at what they do. They’re coached well. It’s going to be a good challenge for us, I think. It’s just another week for us to try and go get a win.”

There’s plenty of storylines as two of the top teams in the league square off to begin a new week.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET. Canadian fans can tune in on TSN, while U.S. and International audiences can stream on CFL+.