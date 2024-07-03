Ticats add National DL Deionte Knight

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday they have signed National defensive lineman Deionte Knight.

Knight, 25, suited up in two games this season for the Toronto Argonauts, seeing time on the interior of the defensive line.

RELATED

» Ticats name Dennis McKnight special teams coordinator

» Ticats part ways with special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau

» Walk-off field goal gives REDBLACKS dramatic win over Ticats

» 3 stats that defined Ottawa’s Week 4 win over Hamilton

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

The six-foot-three, 290-pound native of Ajax, Ontario, has appeared in 23 games over three seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Argos (2022-24), registering 19 defensive tackles, two quarterback sacks and one forced fumble. The former Western University defensive lineman was originally selected by Toronto, in the second round, 10th overall in the 2022 CFL Draft.

Hamilton also announced they have released National linebacker Enoch Penney-Laryea.

The Ticats now prepare to face the BC Lions at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday, July 7.