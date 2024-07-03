Ticats name Dennis McKnight special teams coordinator

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Wednesday that Dennis McKnight has been named the club’s special teams coordinator.

McKnight previously spent three seasons with the Tiger-Cats, originally joining the club as special teams coordinator in 2017 before a two-year stint as offensive line coach in 2018 and 2019.

The Dallas, Texas, native most recently served as the offensive line coach with the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons in 2023.

McKnight, 64, brings over 20 years of coaching experience to the Tiger-Cats, including six seasons in professional football with the Ticats, Edmonton (2011), Houston Roughnecks (2020) and Seattle Sea Dragons.

McKnight also spent 15 seasons in the NCAA with stops at Southeast Missouri State (1981), Hawaii (1999-2000, 2006-07), Grossmont (2001-03), San Diego State (2005), Southern Methodist (2008-10), Lamar (2012-13) and Washington State (2021).

Hamilton parted ways with special teams coordinator Paul Boudreau on Tuesday. The Ticats now prepare to face the BC Lions at Tim Hortons Field on Sunday, July 7.