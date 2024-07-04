Brandon’s Blitz Picks: A big passing game for Patterson?

Consecutive 5-3 marks have Blitz Picks with a 21-7 record as we head into a Week 5 filled with intriguing inter-division matchups that will tell us more about the West Division and how the path to winning will unfold.

1. Will Toronto pivot Cameron Dukes pass for over or under 275.5 yards?

Under. Despite having a league-best 116 QBR, Dukes is last among qualified quarterbacks with 667 passing yards. The Argos don’t need Dukes to light up secondaries to win games, a trend that should continue when they visit an undefeated Roughriders team playing without pivot Trevor Harris and star receiver Shawn Bane Jr.

2. Which Calgary defender will finish with the most tackles against Montreal (Micah Awe, Demerio Houston, or Cameron Judge)?

Houston. As part of the last line of defence against an explosive Alouettes’ passing game, the Stampeders’ leading tackler will have his share of opportunities to bring down the likes of Tyson Philpot, Kaion Julien-Grant and Cole Spieker. That is, if he’s healthy. Houston has sat out the first two days of Stampeders’ practice this week with an ankle issue.

3. How many receptions will Hamilton receiver Tim White have (seven or more/six or less)?

Six or less. After being held without a reception in Week 3, White pulled in eight passes for 118 yards in the Week 4 loss at Ottawa. He will continue to get his share of targets but Bo Levi Mitchell will also continue feeding newcomer Shemar Bridges while Stephen Dunbar Jr. and Kiondre Smith will factor in against the Lions.

4. Will BC running back William Stanback rush for over or under 80.5 yards?

Over. The Tiger-Cats’ defence allows 80 rushing yards per game and while Stanback is more than capable of plowing through the Hamilton D, he’s also sharing carries with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. The BC offence will continue its pass-happy ways, which also limits the number of carries Stanback receives.

5. Will Winnipeg RB Brady Oliveira Will rush for over or under 74.5 yards this week against Ottawa?

Over. If the Blue Bombers are going to reverse their slow start, it begins with Oliveira. He struggled to finish with 26 yards on 10 carries in the Week 4 loss at Calgary, but with Zach Collaros’ slotted in as the third-string QB this week, the Winnipeg offence has to get the All-Star on track. That begins on Friday night.

6. Will the REDBLACKS record over/under 1.5 sacks against the Blue Bombers?

Under. The Winnipeg offensive line has allowed seven sacks but with Chris Streveler starting in place of Collaros, Ottawa will have its hands full attempting to corral one of the league’s most elusive pivots. Blitzing Streveler could backfire as he is apt to evade the rush and scramble into open spaces.

7. Does Montreal receiver Cole Spieker finish above or below 70.5 receiving yards?

Under. Spieker racked up 113 receiving yards in the Week 4 win over Toronto but came into the game with only 49 yards. Tyson Philpot will get the bulk of the targets and with Kaion Julien-Grant and Reggie White Jr. available, Als pivot Cody Fajardo doesn’t lack for quality targets, meaning Spieker is unlikely to duplicate last week’s effort.

8. Will Riders QB Shea Patterson have over or under 250.5 against Toronto?

Under. Don’t expect Patterson to equal the 304.3 passing yards the Riders have averaged. Patterson completed only four of his 10 passes for 41 yards after replacing the injured Trevor Harris in the Week 3 win over Hamilton. He will need better numbers if Saskatchewan intends to stay undefeated.