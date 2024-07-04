CFL Fantasy Projections: Making strategic moves

Those who enjoy chaos will really love the Week 5 rankings, one that will rolls with the winds of change in CFL Fantasy play. With Trevor Harris out of action in Saskatchewan and Zach Collaros potentially on the shelf for this week’s game, fantasy players will have to build their rosters with change in mind.

Quarterbacks

1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC, $14,500 salary (21.3 Projected Fantasy Points): It wasn’t the explosive numbers he’d established before Week 4, but Adams’ 20.3 FP made him the second-highest scoring pivot behind only Bo Levi Mitchell’s ($10,900) 20.9 FP. Count on a rebound when he faces a Tiger-Cats’ defence that’s allowed a league-high 29.5 offensive points per game.

2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $14,000 salary (19.1 PFP): Fajardo failed to throw for multiple majors for the first time, which explains his season-low 14.3 FP. The Stamps are second in passing yards allowed per game (271.3) but have faith in him to bounce back.

3. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton, $10,900 salary (15.1 PFP): The Tiger-Cats will be playing from behind, meaning Mitchell will be throwing at will. Keep this number in mind: six of his eight touchdown passes have come on throws over 20 yards deep.

4. Cameron Dukes, Toronto, $10,000 salary (15.7 PFP): Don’t count on Dukes failing to record a major in consecutive games. The REDBLACKS allow a league-high 391.3 offensive yards and seven completions of at least 30 yards. A 20-25 FP performance wouldn’t shock us.

5. Dru Brown, Ottawa, $10,000 salary (12.1 PFP): Brown’s fantasy numbers are middling at best. Going on the road to face his former Winnipeg teammates might be the moment he posts solid numbers.

Running Backs

1. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $10,000 salary (10.6 PFP): If the Blue Bombers get off the deck, Oliveira will be the reason. He’s something of a bargain, and a matchup against a REDBLACKS’ defence allowing 7.66 yards per play on first down points toward season-best numbers.

2. Walter Fletcher, Montreal, $9,100 salary (12.8 PFP): Fletcher managed just 6.5 FP in Week 4, disappointing fantasy players. Like a number of players here, Fletcher is positioned for a bounce back as he faces a Calgary run defence ranked eighth (106.3 yards allowed on the ground).

3. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan $12,000 salary (13 PFP): With Trevor Harris on the six-game injured list, the offence will run through Ouellette, who recorded a season-best 18.5 FP during the Week 3 win over Hamilton. He’ll be motivated by facing his former Argos teammates.

4. Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto, $10,400 salary (14 PFP): Saskatchewan’s run defence allows a mere 32.7 yards per game. However, we’re still high on Carey since the Argonauts will find ways to get him involved.

5. Ryquell Armstead, Ottawa, $4,500 salary (6.5 PFP): Did you know Armstead’s 5.4 yards per carry tops all running backs with at least 20 carries? His projected 6.5 FP makes him an overlooked asset who could finally find the end zone against the Blue Bombers.

6. William Stanback, BC, $12,000 salary (11.2 PFP): We saw what Stanback is capable of when he tallied a season-best 18.3 FP in Week 4. He gets to run against a Hamilton defence that is one of three teams that have allowed at least 11 offensive majors. Stanback is on the verge of a fantasy breakout.

Receivers

1. Alexander Hollins, BC, $13,500 salary (19 PFP): One bad week does not take Hollins off his perch. The league leader in targets of over 20 depth yards (16) and overall depth yards (744) indicates a massive rebound in Week 5.

2. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $10,000 salary (19 PFP): You could flip the top two and not be wrong. Philpot has scored majors in seven of his last eight regular season games and has caught four of his five targets of 20-plus yards. He’s a strong fantasy anchor.

3. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $10,900 salary (17.8): The arrival of Dru Brown ($10,000) has turned Hardy into a downfield threat, evidenced by his 17.8 yards per catch. That plays perfectly against a Winnipeg pass defence that’s allowed a league-high seven receptions of over 30 yards.

4. Shemar Bridges, Hamilton, $4,500 salary (12.3 PFP): The breakout is real, fantasy players. Bridges has yet to dip below 15.3 FP and has scored touchdowns in three straight games. He’s a strong value play whose projection is finally in line with his production.

5. Justin McInnis, BC, $9,000 salary (15.2 PFP): Having failed to score in consecutive games has helped McInnis’ numbers dip to last week’s 10.9 FP. We’re entitled to bad weeks, so consider Week 4 as McInnis’ one dud. He’ll rebound against the Tiger-Cats.

6. Tim White, Hamilton, $10,500 salary (15.5 PFP): Fantasy players are happy to see White back to his productive self. His 26 FP in Week 4 was more than his combined total (21.2 FP). Expect him to continue teaming up with Shemar Bridges to deliver high-end fantasy numbers.

7. Kaion Julien-Grant, Montreal, $6,700 salary (11.5 PFP): Don’t pay much attention to Julien-Grant’s 8.7 average yards per route. He’s second in yards after catch (124) and will put pressure on a Calgary pass defence that’s allowed only two completions of better than 30 yards while leading the league with a 64.4 per cent completion rate to opposing pivots.

8. Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan, $8,600 salary (12.7 PFP): The Riders will need someone in the receiving corps to step up and provide Shea Patterson ($5,400) with a reliable target. Schaffer-Baker is our choice to be Saskatchewan’s playmaker against Toronto and its league-worst 346 passing yards allowed.

9. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $10,000 salary (11.5 PFP): Demski is to the Blue Bombers’ passing game as Brady Oliveira is to their ground game. Regardless of who’s throwing the ball, Demski is going to be heavily targeted.

10. Reggie Begelton, Calgary, $11,900 salary (11.5 PFP): The targets (14) returned in Week 4, but Begelton is still at 119 receiving yards. Maybe this is the week we see him return to form.

11. Kiondré Smith, Hamilton, $9,500 salary (12 PFP): The Tiger-Cats will continue throwing the ball enough for Smith to remain a reliable fantasy option.

Defences

1. Montreal, $10,900 salary (8.2 PFP): Until proven otherwise, the Alouettes remain atop the rankings.

2. BC, $10,000 Salary (5.8 PFP): Only the Bombers have committed more turnovers (nine) than the eight committed by the Tiger-Cats. Watch BC’s defence feast.

3. Saskatchewan, $8,000 salary (6.5 PFP): The Riders are second in the league with nine forced turnovers. They’ll need to continue that aggression against the Argos.

4. Toronto, $8,000 salary (5.2 PFP): The thought of facing an inexperienced pivot makes Toronto a solid play if you’re seeking to save fantasy salary.