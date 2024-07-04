From the Editor’s Desk: Shouting out the kickers ahead of Week 5

Just like the Saskatchewan Roughriders, I’m back refreshed from my bye week (vacation) and ready for things to get started in Week 5.

But before I get into this week, I’d like to give a shoutout to the kickers from Week 4. Three kickers had walk-off, game-winning field goals last week (I got to see two of them in person, if I may humbly brag!).

Sean Whyte booted a 42-yarder with no time left on the clock to launch the Lions over the Elks for their third win of the season on Thursday night. Then in Calgary on Saturday, René Paredes connected on his 52-yard attempt in overtime for the Stampeders win over Winnipeg. And finally, Canadian Lewis Ward hit a 46-yard walk-off, game-winner in the nation’s capital on Canada Day Weekend to send his REDBLACKS to victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

What a week for the kickers. Slow clap for you all, gentlemen. Three of the best to ever do it.

Now, let’s get to Week 5.

RELATED

» AMSOIL Power Rankings: Alouettes in control

» CFL.ca Writer Picks: Who did Kristina pick?

» Costabile: 4 storylines to watch in Week 5

» Start vs. Sit: Calgary’s defence a hot commodity?

» Fantasy Projections: Lewis to go off in Week 2?

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Here’s my CFL Fantasy team for this week:

QB – Vernon Adams Jr. ($14,500) CAPTAIN

RB – Walter Fletcher ($9,100)

RB – Brady Oliveira ($10,000)

WR – Tyson Philpot ($10,000)

WR – Marken Michel ($7,900)

Flex – Justin McInnis ($9,000)

Defence – Saskatchewan Roughriders ($9,400)

I’m rolling with Vernon Adams Jr. as my quarterback and my captain this week. He’s been throwing yards on yards this season, averaging 342 passing yards per game and has yet to have a fantasy performance of less than 20 points. Hamilton has given up a middle-of-the-pack yardage through the air, 281.3 per game, but I think VA torches their secondary this week at Tim Hortons Field and goes for over 300.

At running back I’m going with Walter Fletcher and Brady Oliveira. The Stampeders have given up the second-most rushing yards per game this year (106.3) and I think Fletcher can find some time and space to get to the second or third level of that defence. With Chris Streveler starting for the Bombers and not their usual quarterback Zach Collaros (he’s listed as the third QB on the team’s depth chart), they may need to rely on their hard-nosed running back Oliveira. He seems like a good choice to slot into my lineup this week as he searches for his first major score of 2024.

Tyson Philpot and Marken Michel are my receivers this week. All Philpot does is score touchdowns (he’s tallied four in four games) so there was no way I was going to leave him off my roster. Michel has had double digit fantasy points in two of his three games, including a 22.5 FP performance in Week 4. I like his chances of being Jake Maier‘s favourite target, despite the team going against a tough Alouettes defence.

My flex player is Justin McInnis. The Lions have a plethora of weapons to use at receiver and I’ve chosen the wrong one every week! I’m hoping this week McInnis is the go-to for VA.

And finally, I went with the Saskatchewan Roughriders defence, mostly because I didn’t start any Argonauts and I was impressed with the 19 FP outing in Week 3 against the Ticats. They’re a rested group coming back from a bye and could make things difficult for Cameron Dukes and co. on Thursday night.

Toronto at Saskatchewan

Thursday, 9:00 p.m. ET

No Trevor Harris? That may not be a problem for Saskatchewan, but I’m not 100 per cent convinced until I see Shea Patterson in a full game’s action. Toronto has been strong, despite losing to the undefeated Montreal Alouettes in Week 4, and I think they’ll bounce back. Both teams boast strong running backs, AJ Ouellette will be playing against his former team and Ka’Deem Carey leads the league in rushing yards, and strong run defences so this game may come down to the young pivots in Cameron Dukes and Patterson. My money is on Dukes.

PICK: Toronto

Ottawa at Winnipeg

Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Zach Collaros has been listed as the team’s third string quarterback and Chris Streveler gets the start. Despite Collaros not starting, I still think Winnipeg finally gets their first win. This isn’t a knock against Ottawa, not at all. I think they’ve played well to start the season, but it just feels like it’s finally the time for the Bombers to get into the win column this week.

PICK: Winnipeg

Calgary at Montreal

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

I didn’t pick the Montreal Alouettes last week and I learned my lesson. The Alouettes are the class of the CFL and despite Calgary getting a big OT win last week against Winnipeg, I don’t see the Stamps being able to slay the dragon that is the defending Grey Cup champions.

PICK: Montreal

BC at Hamilton

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

The BC Lions have looked like the team we thought they were going to be this year through their first four games going 3-1. Vernon Adams Jr. is on pace to throw over 6,000 yards (!!) this season and while he may not be able to keep up that pace throughout the entire season (or maybe he will!), I think he picks apart Hamilton’s secondary that is giving up 281.3 yards per game through the air and a league-high 97 completions.

PICK: BC