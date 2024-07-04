Three players fined after Week 4 games

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has announced that three players have been fined after Week 4’s games.

Calgary defensive back Rodney Randle Jr. has been fined for delivering a blindside block on Winnipeg wide receiver Josh Johnson.

Hamilton defensive lineman Benoit Marion has been fined for committing a non-football act – punching Ottawa returner DeVonte Dedmon.

Edmonton quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been fined for violating the CFL Code of Conduct.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.