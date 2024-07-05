3 matchups to watch on Friday Night Football

WINNIPEG — Dru Brown knows first hand that it’s not easy to go into Winnipeg to beat the Blue Bombers.

The former Blue and Gold quarterback spent three years with the Bombers as they dominated the West Division with a fierce home field advantage. The pivot is now commanding an East Division team in the Ottawa REDBLACKS, but will face his former team a second time over four weeks.

Ottawa emerged victorious in Week 2 with Brown throwing for 238 yards and a major in the 23-19 win while receiver Justin Hardy added 111 yards and a score at TD Place.

This time the Bombers will start quarterback Chris Streveler as veteran Zach Collaros deals with an injury he suffered in Week 4 and is listed as the third string pivot.

Who’ll come out on top in Week 5? CFL.ca brings you three matchups to watch on Friday Night Football.

RELATED

» Depth Chart: OTT | WPG

» REDBLACKS-Bombers rematch headlines Friday Night Football

» Buy Tickets: REDBLACKS at Blue Bombers

» Week 5 Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who do you think is going to win? CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch is now open!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Brown vs. Tyrell Ford

It’s impossible not to highlight the former Blue Bombers backup pivot going against an emerging defensive back in Ford. Tre Ford’s twin brother is third in coverage grade (80.0) among all defensive backs and has been one of the bright spots for Winnipeg’s defence.

Brown meanwhile has been efficient-if-not-spectacular for the REDBLACKS, throwing for 795 yards and three majors with only one interception, leading Ottawa to a 2-1 record early in the season.

It might seem strange to highlight a matchup between a quarterback and a linebacker, but both of these players are not your typical representations of the position. The reason for that is that Streveler offers as much of a running as a passing threat, keeping defences honest by rushing the ball on any given play.

Pickett meanwhile is one of the most versatile defenders in the CFL, ranking above 70 in both run defence (73.3) and coverage (75.4) as a swiss-army knife linebacker who can do it all. Expect the veteran to be keeping an eye on the backfield to prevent Streveler from moving the chains with his legs.

Lorenzo Mauldin IV/Bryce Carter vs. Winnipeg’s O-line

The Blue Bombers have allowed seven sacks so far and will have another challenge in the REDBLACKS pass rushing duo. Mauldin and Carter have three combined sacks in 2024 and 39 since 2022.

Pass protection will be key for the Bombers as Streveler makes his first start of the season and Winnipeg deals with the absence of important offensive pieces like receivers Kenny Lawler and Dalton Schoen. If the Bombers want to come away with a win, the offensive line will need to keep the dynamic REDBLACKS duo out of the backfield.