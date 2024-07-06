3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 5 win over Calgary

MONTREAL — Don’t call it a comeback – or do, because that’s exactly what happened as the Montreal Alouettes came from down double digits to rally and beat the Calgary Stampeders 30-26 on Saturday night at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

Cody Fajardo had a strong showing in the second half to lead the comeback throwing for over 300 yards, while Walter Fletcher did it all in the air and on the ground to put the Als back in front.

Tyson Philpot also helped to carry the load on offence for Winnipeg in the win, while Calgary’s Peyton Logan had a solid showing running the ground game as Marken Michael controlled the receiving end to keep the Stamps in the game as long as they could.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Alouettes win over the Stampeders.

15 – MONTREAL FOURTH QUARTER POINTS

Including the field goal kicked late in the third quarter meant that the Alouettes scored 18 unanswered points to come from behind and defeat the Stampeders, but 15 of those points were scored in the fourth quarter while also holding the Stamps scoreless in the final frame.

Cole Spieker and Fletcher were both responsible for touchdowns in the quarter while Jose Maltos contributed a field goal, kicking three total on the night, to help Montreal come back and secure the win.

268 – DIFFERENCE IN QUARTERBACK PASSING YARDS

The difference in offence between the two teams was that Montreal utilized their passing game more frequently, as Fajardo threw for 374 yards and two touchdowns with both Philpot and Fletcher recording more than 100 yards on the night.

As for the Stampeders, Maier threw for 106 yards and one touchdown, with Michael leading the Stamps in the air with 59 yards, and touchdown scorer Reggie Begelton adding just 21.

Montreal’s ability to get downfield using their passing game, with Philpot and Fletcher each averaging over 11 yards per catch in the game, made a difference to get downfield on crucial drives to complete the comeback.

28.6 – PER CENT OF SUCCESSFUL CALGARY SECOND DOWNS

Montreal’s defence put the pressure on Maier and the entire Calgary offence, and the Stamps were able to convert just seven of 21 attempts to get the first down, but ultimately had to punt five times for 242 yards in the loss.

In contrast, the Als were able to convert on 45 per cent of their second downs, successfully completing 11 of 19 attempts, keeping their drives alive that led to scoring chances.