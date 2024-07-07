3 stats that defined BC’s Week 5 win over Hamilton

HAMILTON — The potent offence of the BC Lions was too much to handle for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in their Sunday night showdown in Week 5.

34-first half points pushed the Leos to a 44-28 result at Tim Hortons Field to give them their fourth win on the bounce.

Vernon Adams Jr. and his offensive weapons were dialled in from the start and the Lions’ defence was able to do enough in the second half to see out the victory on the road.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Lions’ win over the Tiger-Cats.

RELATED

» Lions offence roars in road win over Ticats

» Depth Chart: BC | HAM

» Images: BC at Hamilton

» Lions, Tiger-Cats by the numbers

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

321 – FIRST-HALF BC PASSING YARDS

Adams and the BC were off to a flying start shortly after the game’s opening kickoff. Justin McInnis gashed the Ticats’ secondary on the first drive of the game and William Stanback capped it off with a big 45-yard touchdown reception.

The Lions followed up their quick score with another touchdown on their second possession, with McInnis getting loose in the end zone for a five-yard grab.

The away team set the tone early and didn’t let up, with Adams finishing the first half with a whopping 321 passing yards. He would only need to add on 62 more in the second half to see out the victory.

12:15 – TIME BEFORE TICATS’ FIRST COMPLETION

It wasn’t just the Lions’ offence that began the ballgame in dominant fashion. Their defence held the Ticats in check in the first quarter, only allowing the home team to score a rouge through the opening 15 minutes.

The Lions’ secondary shutdown the Ticats’ receivers through the first part of the contest, with Bo Levi Mitchell delivering his first pass completion of the game with 2:45 to go in the first quarter. Once he made that first pass, Mitchell was still limited to quick tosses to his running backs, with the Lions doing well to limit the output of Tim White and Shemar Bridges.

144 – JUSTIN MCINNIS RECEIVING YARDS

Once McInnis got going, he never really stopped.

The Lions receiver was on the end of a number of early looks from Adams, catching his first four targets. His fifth reception was his first-quarter touchdown, but he wasn’t done there.

Early in the second quarter, McInnis steered left of his defender to catch his second touchdown of the game and his fourth of the season as he and Alexander Hollins continue to solidify themselves as one of the league’s deadliest pass-catching duos.