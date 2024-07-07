CFL Injury Reports, Week 6

TORONTO — Week 6’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

RELATED

» Buy Tickets for each matchup here

» CFL Fantasy is Back! Draft your roster now

» Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch!

» Sign up and watch games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Thursday, July 11 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Molson Stadium

The Montreal Alouettes did not practice on Sunday.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status



CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, July 12 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury Game Status

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, July 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BC Place

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury Game Status

BC LIONS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury Game Status

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Sunday, July 14 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day Player Name Position Injury Game Status