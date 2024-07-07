Follow CFL

Injury Reports July 7, 2024

CFL Injury Reports, Week 6

Kevin Sousa/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 6’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Thursday, July 11 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Molson Stadium

The Montreal Alouettes did not practice on Sunday.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status
Tunde Adeleke DB Knee Full
Jake Ceresna DL Shoulder DNP
Dylan Giffen OL Groin Full
John Haggerty P Right ankle DNP
Tommy Nield WR Hand DNP
David Ungerer III WR Hamstring Full

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury SUN MON TUE Game Status


CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, July 12 | 8:30 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Game Status

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Game Status

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT BC LIONS

Saturday, July 13 | 7:00 p.m. ET | BC Place

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Game Status

BC LIONS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Game Status

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Sunday, July 14 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Game Status

 

EDMONTON ELKS Practice Day
Player Name Position Injury Game Status

 

