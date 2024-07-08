5 PFF Grades that standout from Week 5

TORONTO — Brady Oliveira reminded everyone he’s still one of the top backs in the league in Week 5.

The reigning Most Outstanding Canadian led the way as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers captured their first win of 2024. The Bombers go as their running game goes and having a healthy Oliveira featuring amongst the top grades of the week must be a relief for the Blue and Gold fans.

Two other running backs made the list this week with notable performances by the Alouettes’ Walter Fletcher and the Tiger-Cats’ James Butler. A common point between the two was their production as pass-catchers, highlighting their versatility on the ground and through the air.

Who else had a standout Pro Football Focus grade in Week 5?

RELATED

» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy

» Get your tickets for 2024 games now

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Walter Fletcher – RB | Montreal Alouettes | 79.6 offensive grade

The Montreal Alouettes are looking like a juggernaut on defence as well as on offence thanks to a well-rounded roster with talented players at almost every position.

That includes running back, where Walter Fletcher has already established himself as matchup nightmare by producing as a runner and as a pass-catcher. The Als running back was dominant again in Week 5, finishing with an 81.6 receiving and 82.0 rushing grade on his way to 160 yards from scrimmage in the win against the Stampeders.

Nick Callender – OL | Montreal Alouettes | 71.7 pass blocking grade

A big reason for the Als offensive success is also a front line led by Nick Callender.

The tackle finished with the highest pass-blocking grade (88.9) of Week 5 helping the Alouettes tally 466 yards of total offence. In 49 pass-blocking snaps, the six-foot-two offensive lineman didn’t allow a single pressure, winning 100 per cent of his matchups on the evening.

Tyrell Ford – DB | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 75.6 defensive grade

Tyrell Ford is the second highest ranked defensive back in the CFL after five weeks, showcasing his top-end ability to play the position.

He was once again a pivotal piece for the Blue Bombers defence in Week 5, allowing only one first down in passes thrown in his direction. Pivots have started avoiding Ford as of lately, the highest compliment a defensive back can get.

James Butler – RB | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | 90.0 receiving grade

The next two grades are telling because they belong to players who have dealt with injuries to start the season. Butler is back in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats lineup and showed he’s still his dominant self by catching nine passes for 108 yards and a major as Hamilton’s top receiving threat.

Butler finished with the second highest receiving grade of the week behind only one Brady Oliveira.

Brady Oliveira – RB | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 83.6 offensive grade

Winnipeg finally found a way to get into the win column and a lot of it has to do with their star running back.

Oliveira had the highest receiving grade (90.7), third highest offensive grade (83.6) on his way to 129 rushing yards over 23 carries.