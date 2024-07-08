Bombers add Lucky Whitehead to practice roster

WINNIPEG — Lucky Whitehead is back in the CFL, with the team that launched his pro career.

As injuries mount in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ receiving corps, the club has signed the former All-Star their practice roster.

Whitehead won a Grey Cup with the Bombers in 2019, then signed as a free agent with the BC Lions. He played in Vancouver the last three seasons, showing that he could be a lethal receiver as well as a return threat. He had been an unsigned free agent through 2024.

His 2021 campaign with BC saw him earning CFL All-Star status after recording 60 catches for 932 yards and four touchdowns in just 12 games.

Through 60 career games, Whitehead has 248 catches for 3,192 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a returner, he has 21 kick returns for 596 yards and a touchdown. The 32-year-old posted a career-high 1,011 receiving yards in 2022.

Prior to coming to the CFL, Whitehead was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys (NFL) in 2015. Over the next two seasons, Whitehead dressed for 30 NFL games, starting in two, and recorded nine receptions for 64 yards, and 20 rushes for 189 yards. He joined the New York Jets’ practice roster before being released in 2018.

The team also announced it has released American defensive end Ali Fayad.