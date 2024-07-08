CFL Fantasy Rewind: McInnis tops Week 5

TORONTO — Week 5 was a great opportunity for CFL Fantasy owners to sit back and watch as their players added a gazillion points to their team.

Your opponent scored 180? No problem, here’s 200 points with Justin McInnis leading the way as a 72.8-point captain.

He was your captain, right?

CFL.ca brings you the top CFL Fantasy lineup in Week 5.

RELATED

» Lions offence roars in road win over Ticats

» Alouettes come from behind to defeat Stampeders in front of home crowd

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Quarterback

Vernon Adams Jr., BC – 32.5

Adams Jr. has been a CFL Fantasy staple since joining the BC Lions and their explosive aerial offence.

The pivot was once again doing his thing when the Leos faced the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday, going off for 383 yards and four touchdowns while helping place a couple of his teammates on this list down below.

Running Back

William Stanback, BC – 32.6

The first of them is Stanback. The veteran running back has been excellent for the Lions since joining BC in the off-season and was once again a versatile threat on Sunday.

Stanback rushed 14 times for 82 yards and a major while adding five catches for 74 yards and another touchdown as a pass catcher.

Walter Fletcher, MTL – 31.0

Speaking of dual-threat running backs, Fletcher continues to terrorize opposing defences as a do-it-all backfield menace.

The young tailback went 5-56-1 on the ground and caught nine passes for 104 yards as a release valve for quarterback Cody Fajardo.

Wide Receivers

Justin McInnis, BC – 36.4

McInnis is yet another Leo to make the list after catching 10 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

The National receiver has emerged as one of the best pass-catchers in the CFL and a must-have in most CFL Fantasy lineups.

Tyson Philpot, MTL – 25.4

Another week, another Philpot appearance in the top CFL Fantasy lineup. What else is there to say about the young star receiver that keeps on delivering explosive performance after explosive performance?

12 catches for 134 yards and a neck-in-neck race with Alexander Hollins for most receiving yards over the first five weeks of the season for the 110th Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian.

Flex

James Butler, HAM – 28.5

Ticats-Lions was a great matchup for fantasy owners everywhere. Butler is just another player to benefit from a high-scoring affair on Sunday, doing most of his damage through the air with nine catches for 108 yards and a major.

Defence

Saskatchewan Roughriders – 16.0

Saskatchewan’s defence was pivotal in helping quarterback Shea Patterson win his first CFL start. Corey Mace’s defence finished with five turnovers, including a pick six by Marcus Sayles that broke a 20-20 tie and probably a couple more CFL Fantasy ones.