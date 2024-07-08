Costabile: 6 moments you may have missed in Week 5

Just like the first four weeks of the season, Week 5 was nothing short of entertaining.

There were highlight-reel catches, game-changing pick-sixes, come-from-behind wins, and much, much more.

Here are six moments you may have missed from Week 5.

RELATED

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 5

» MMQB: Roughriders make a statement

» Buy tickets for the 2024 CFL season here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

SHORT YARDAGE FUN

Who else but Tommy Stevens ⁉️ Second TD of the night for the short yardage specialist.#CFLGameday: LIVE on TSN, RDS, CBSSN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/IWZY2vsdh4 — CFL (@CFL) July 7, 2024

At six-foot-five, Calgary’s short yardage quarterback Tommy Stevens really just needs to fall over to get a first down on third and short. I’m joking, of course, I know there’s more that goes into it than that. Stevens is a big body (241 pounds) that can get to the markers pretty easily with his height and strength, pushing through the pile for a fresh set.

But that’s not what he did in last week’s game. Not what he did twice, actually. No, Calgary’s short yardage package had a different idea of how to get the first down in their game against Montreal.

The first attempt in the first quarter, Stevens looked to go around the edge on third-and-two. As he started running, he noticed daylight ahead and scampered for a whole lot more than two yards, 39 to be exact. Three plays later he’d be the one to opening the scoring for Calgary with a one-yard rushing touchdown.

Later in the second quarter, Stevens lined up in the short yardage package on third-and-two and this time dropped back looking to pass. He, again, got more than the two yards needed, finding Marken Michel for a 24-yard completion. And again, a few plays later, Stevens scored his second one-yard rushing touchdown of the night.

Stevens finished the night completing his only pass attempt to go along with six carries for 49 yards and two major scores. Not a bad night for the Stampeders’ third stringer.

DUAL THREAT, YOU SAY?

How about a handful of running backs getting in on the receiving game in Week 5?

It started with Walter Fletcher on Friday night. The Als used him out of the backfield for most of the night as he hauled in all nine passes he was thrown for 104 yards (100 YAC). Fletcher also had five carries for 56 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to seal the win for his team.

Sunday night’s game in Hamilton also saw a few running backs hauling in passes from their quarterbacks.

William Stanback kicked things off, running out of the backfield for a wide open 45-yard major, his first of two scores on the night. James Butler got into the action too, releasing and finding himself space to catch a 32-yard major.

SPEAKING OF DUAL THREATS….

Chris Streveler was forced into action this week with Zach Collaros dealing with an injury and he continued to prove he’s dangerous with his legs.

The quarterback was making plays all game, but I want to focus on the 11-play drive that consisted only of runs.

Between Streveler making things happen with his feet around the edge and running back Brady Oliveira pounding the rock up the middle, Winnipeg moved 70-yards and into position for their QB to score a one-yard touchdown.

Oliveira finished with his best performance on the ground this season (129 yards on 23 carries) and Streveler added 79 himself, calling his own number 13 times.

THE DAGGER(S)

There were two clutch plays near the end of Thursday’s game between Saskatchewan and Toronto and they were courtesy of Roughrider defenders.

Back-to-back interceptions late in the fourth quarter were the difference makers in Corey Mace’s group’s fourth win of the season to remain undefeated.

With things knotted at 20 and the clock ticking down midway through the fourth quarter, Marcus Sayles made one of the biggest defensive plays of the game. Sayles grabbed Cameron Dukes’ pass and returned it 54 yards for the pick-six. As he was running he waved “buh-bye” to the OL running after him as well, which I quite enjoyed.

Then when Dukes and co. got back on the field, any hope of rallying was erased when Rolan Milligan Jr. got in on the fun, picking off the Argos quarterback for the second time on the night. With Shea Patterson and co. back on the field, they moved the chains to set up Brett Lauther‘s 11-yard field goal, all but sealing the deal for the home team.

THE YEAR OF THE CANADIAN RECEIVER

VA ⏩ JM 🙌 Justin McInnis (@justinmcinnis_) hauls in the perfectly placed pass from Vernon Adams (@bigplay_va)!#CFLGameday on TSN & CBS SN

📲: Stream on CFL+ pic.twitter.com/7sOPj9Ove6 — CFL (@CFL) July 7, 2024

Vernon Adams Jr. connects with Justin McInnis! Justin McInnis hauls in a pass from Vernon Adams Jr.! Vernon Adams Jr. to McInnis again!

If you were watching the Lions and Tiger-Cats game on Sunday, that’s what you heard for the majority of the game, especially in the first half. What’s better than being on the same page? Whatever that is, McInnis and Adams Jr. were it. The duo hooked up for 103 yards and a touchdown in the opening quarter alone, as the Canadian receiver finished his night with 144 yards and two touchdowns on 10 catches (13 targets).

McInnis is third in the CFL in receiving yards (482) and right ahead of him is another Canadian, Tyson Philpot (564).

Philpot had another excellent performance on the weekend, hauling in 12 of the 13 passes thrown his way for 134 yards, averaging 11.2 yards per catch.

It’s the Canadian receivers’ world right now and we’re just living in it.

WELCOME TO THE PARTY, JANARION GRANT

The first punt return touchdown of the 2024 season belongs to Janarion Grant.

When the Argos lost last year’s Most Outstanding Special Teams player Javon Leake to the Edmonton Elks this off-season, many wondered (myself included) what their plan was for a return man.

Enter: Janarion Grant.

Grant, one of the best in the business, took a few games to get on the scoresheet but he made it count in his team’s loss. He dashed through coverage (with some blocking help from his friends, of course) for an 84-yard score. I’m sure we’re going to see a few more of those before the 2024 campaign is over.