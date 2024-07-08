Must See TV: End zone access Grant-ed

TORONTO — Sometimes in sports there are players who are so good at their crafts that we risk taking them for granted.

There’s an arguement to be made that it’s the case of Toronto Argonauts special teams ace Janarion Grant. It’s no longer a surprise when the dynamic returner avoids an entire team of opponents to add six points by running the full length of the field.

Let us not forget that there are few humans on the planet capable of taking it all the way on any given play.

CFL.ca brings you some of the top highlights of Week 5.

RELATED

» Costabile: 6 moments you may have missed in Week 5

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 5

» MMQB: Roughriders make a statement

» Buy tickets for the 2024 CFL season here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

HE’LL NOT BE CAUGHT AS HE WALKS IT HOME

Grant only needed a little bit of room to squeeze past the first line of Roughriders special teamers before turning on the jets for a punt-return touchdown.

It was the veteran’s eighth such major over his already storied career, showcasing his ability to either flip the field or score every time the Argonauts force the opponents to punt the football.

SPIN FOR THE WIN

Speaking of finding a little bit of room, Samuel Emilus showed his creativity by using a spin move to get past Argos’ defenders and turn a short catch into a long touchdown.

The National receiver caught three passes for 54 yards and the score as the leading receiver for the Roughriders in the win against the Argos, with most of the yardage coming after the catch.

FLETCHER TO THE RESCUE

The Montreal Alouettes are not used to seeing another team hold a lead in the fourth quarter in 2024.

That’s why when Walter Fletcher took the handoff from Cody Fajardo with the Als trailing 26-24 late in the game fans already knew what to expect.

HOLLINS WITH THE MOMENTUM KILLER

The leading receiver in the CFL did it again in Week 5, catching all six passes thrown in his direction for 116 yards and this 69-yard touchdown that extended the Leos lead over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and killed all momentum for the home team.

Alexander Hollins has 573 yards and four majors over five weeks as the top aerial threat in the CFL at the moment.