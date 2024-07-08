Stampeders sign American LB Diego Fagot

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker Diego Fagot, the team announced on Monday.

Fagot (pronounced “fuh-GO”) attended training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in May. The six-foot-three linebacker dressed for two pre-season games and had an interception.

The Navy alumnus previously spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots in the National Football League and in 2022 he was drafted by the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks.

Before turning pro, Fagot played 47 games over four seasons at the Naval Academy. He was first-team all-American Athletic Conference in both 2019 and 2021 and second-team all-AAC in 2020 and was named a team captain during his senior season.

Over the course of Fagot’s career with the Midshipmen, he accumulated 282 total tackles including 35.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, two interceptions, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. In Navy’s wins over archrival Army in 2019 and 2021, Fagot accounted for a total of 17 tackles and one sack.