Follow CFL

© 2024 CFL. All rights reserved.

Insight and Analysis July 8, 2024

Star Plays: Data enhanced feed highlights from Week 5

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 5 was full of tremendous highlights that come with a different look to them via the augmented broadcasts offered by the CFL broadcast on TSN that TSN, the CFL and Genius Sports collaborate on.

The data enhanced feed is available on TSN+ and will run concurrently with CFL on TSN broadcasts all season long.

Here’s a receiver-heavy sample of some of the top plays from the data enhanced feed from Week 5’s Games.

RELATED
» Augmented broadcasts lead the way in new CFL, TSN and Genius Sports offerings
» MMQB: Roughriders make a statement
» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 5
» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

TOR-SSK

CGY-MTL 

BC-HAM

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!