Star Plays: Data enhanced feed highlights from Week 5

TORONTO — Week 5 was full of tremendous highlights that come with a different look to them via the augmented broadcasts offered by the CFL broadcast on TSN that TSN, the CFL and Genius Sports collaborate on.

The data enhanced feed is available on TSN+ and will run concurrently with CFL on TSN broadcasts all season long.

Here’s a receiver-heavy sample of some of the top plays from the data enhanced feed from Week 5’s Games.

RELATED

» Augmented broadcasts lead the way in new CFL, TSN and Genius Sports offerings

» MMQB: Roughriders make a statement

» Landry’s 5 takeaways from Week 5

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

TOR-SSK

Shea Patterson connects with Samuel Emilus to secure his first career CFL passing-TD! ✅ The New Data Enhanced Feed 📲: Exclusively on TSN+#CFL pic.twitter.com/fp8CsqnMUa — CFL (@CFL) July 5, 2024

CGY-MTL