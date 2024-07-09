Als sign K Michael Domagala, DL Anthony Federico

- News
MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday they have signed National kicker Michael Domagala and National defensive lineman Anthony Federico.
Domagala (five-foot-nine, 220 pounds) has been playing in the Canadian Football League for three years.
The 28-year-old kicker began his career with the Tiger-Cats before moving to the REDBLACKS. In his career, he has made 27 of his 35 field goal attempts, including a successful 52-yarder. On 90 punts, he has covered 3,283 yards. On 60 kickoffs, the St-Catharines, Ont. native achieved 3,994 yards in 28 games.
Federico (six-foot-four, 240 pounds) played 23 regular season games with Hamilton in 2022 and 2023.
The 26-year-old, originally from Niagara Falls, Ontario, totaled ten tackles on special teams.