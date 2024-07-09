CFL Fantasy Sleepers: Another explosive weapon in BC

TORONTO — The more weeks go by, the harder it is to find good CFL Fantasy Sleepers.

That’s because players start establishing themselves as point-scorers, thus elevating their price and stabilizing a few names at the top of fantasy hierarchy.

That doesn’t mean that there aren’t still bargains to be found as the football wheel keeps on spinning.

CFL.ca brings you this week’s Fantasy Sleepers.

RELATED

» Start vs. Sit: A running back on the rise

» CFL Injury Reports, Week 6: Stay up to date

» CFL Fantasy Rewind: McInnis tops Week 5

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

Quarterback

Shea Patterson, Saskatchewan Roughriders, $7,500 Salary

Patterson has a difficult matchup ahead as the Riders travel to Vancouver to face the Lions on Saturday. Despite facing a defence that has found its groove over the last few weeks, the very nature of the explosive Lions offence could force Patterson to sling the football in search of points.

That could either end very well or very poorly, but the young pivot has shown he is more than capable of winning games for the Green and White and will rely on a talented group of receivers to back him up.

Running Back

Peyton Logan, Calgary Stampeders, $4,900 Salary

Logan’s salary is very low due to a lack of rushing volume for Calgary’s offence so far. Both Logan and B.J. Emmons have been splitting carries as the Stampeders have yet to find their offensive groove in 2024.

At this price, the tailback could be a bargain if the Red and White find a way to establish the running game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 6. The Bombers are allowing a league-worst 111.6 rushing yards per game, allowing for a sleeper opportunity for Logan and/or Emmons.

Receivers

Jaelon Acklin, Ottawa REDBLACKS, $8,000 Salary

Acklin has been getting targets that are usually a good indicator of future fantasy production. The wide receiver was targeted a total of 29 times so far in 2024, putting together a decent-but-not-massive amount of fantasy points.

Eventually those will translate into an explosive outing and it could be this week against the Edmonton Elks who are tied for the second in offensive touchdowns allowed in the CFL.

Ayden Eberhardt, BC Lions, $3,500 Salary

It’s never a bad idea to feature a piece of the Leos’ explosive passing offence, especially at this price. BC will go against a Saskatchewan team that leads the league in turnovers forced (14), but also allows more passing yards per game than anyone else (313.0).

Eberhardt has already shown his explosiveness by catching a 59-yarder in Week 2, while catching six of seven passes for 78 yards in Week 4. If the Riders decide to give Alexander Hollins and Justin McInnis extra attention, there’s a world Eberhardt gives you more bang for your buck than any other receiver in Week 6.