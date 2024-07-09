Honour Roll, Week 5: Adams Jr., Sayles, Als’ O-line earn top marks

TORONTO — Vernon Adams Jr., Casey Sayles and the Montreal Alouettes’ offensive line are at the head of the class for Week 5 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 5: OFFENCE

QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC Lions | BC 44 – HAM 28

PFF Player Grade: 93.6

26-of-36 passing (72.2 per cent) for 383 yards (10.6 average)

Two 30+ yard passes, including a 69-yard effort to Alexander Hollins for a touchdown

Four touchdown passes to zero interceptions

15 rushing yards on three attempts

143.6 efficiency rating

Third Honour Roll All-Week selection (Weeks 2 and 4)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 5: DEFENCE

DL | Casey Sayles | Hamilton Tiger-Cats | BC 44 – HAM 28

PFF Player Grade: 86.7

55 total defensive snaps

Two defensive tackles and one sack – his third of the season

90.3 Grade on 38 pass rush snaps

Second Honour Roll All-week selection (Week 3)

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 5: OFFENSIVE LINE

Montreal Alouettes | MTL 30 – CGY 26

PFF unit grade: 73.1

Top-3 performers Nick Callender | 75.5 Justin Lawrence| 70.3 Pier-Olivier Lestage | 67.1



CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 5

​(POS | Name | Team | Grade)

QB | Vernon Adams Jr. | BC | 93.6

RB | Brady Oliveira | Winnipeg | 83.6

REC | Justin McInnis | BC | 87.9

OL | Nick Callender | Montréal | 75.5

DL | Casey Sayles | Hamilton | 86.7

LB | Kyrie Wilson | Winnipeg | 80.2

DB | Rolan Milligan Jr. | Saskatchewan | 86.3

RET | Janarion Grant | Toronto | 88.3

K/P | Sergio Castillo | Winnipeg | 82.6

ST | Kabion Ento | Montreal | 92.7

2024 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF)

​(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)