Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 6 picks

TORONTO — Is this the week?

We’ve seen the Winnipeg Blue Bombers climb out of the winless column, with a run-heavy, defensively sound showing against the Ottawa REDBLACKS. The Edmonton Elks sat idle on their bye week and watched as the Bombers left them alone in the cellar of the West Division.

This week, we have a similar scenario. The winless Hamilton Tiger-Cats are on a bye and the Elks are rested, waiting at the end of a long week and are favourites as they host the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

The Elks are 3.5-point favourites on Fan Duel and four of CFL.ca’s six writers think that they’ll defend Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Alouettes and Roughriders are in action this week, looking to extend the perfect starts to their respective seasons and the Bombers head to Calgary, intent on hitting their first win streak of 2024. What do you think will happen? Visit the CFL’s Game Zone and play CFL Pick Em, presented by Old Dutch to make your picks for this week.

Let’s get into how the writers think this week will shake out.

TOR at MTL

Despite throwing four interceptions in the Argos’ loss to the Riders, Cameron Dukes will get the start on Thursday night in Montreal. The Als are chasing their first 6-0 start since 2006 but more important to their cause this year, a win over the Argos on Thursday would give them the season series. Marc-Antoine Dequoy‘s status may linger over this one, as the Als’ All-Star safety left last week’s game and didn’t return. Still, our writers are confident that the Als will add to their win streak.

PICK

Writers: 100% Montreal

Fans: 90% Montreal

CGY at WPG

The second game of the week also has a season series on the line, as the Stamps look to get a decisive win over a West Division rival. To do that, they’ll likely have to bottle up the Bombers’ run game. Brady Oliveira and Chris Streveler combined for 208 rushing yards in their first win of the season last week. The Stamps, meanwhile, could use an offensive boost. Jake Maier threw for 591 yards and four touchdowns to one interception in his first two games. The last two, he’s thrown for 345 with two TDs and a pair of interceptions. This one has our writers divided. The fans are leaning toward the Bombers going on a win streak.

PICK

Writers: 50-50 split

Fans: 68% Winnipeg

SSK at BC

Saturday gives us a game-of-the-week candidate. The undefeated Riders get their toughest test to date as they head into BC Place to face a 4-1 Lions team that’s rattled off four wins in a row. Vernon Adams Jr. and the Lions’ offence were humming on Sunday as they ran up an early lead on the Ticats. Shea Patterson didn’t show any jitters in his first start in place of the injured Trevor Harris and got a big assist from a hungry Riders’ defence that generated five turnovers and a pair of defensive touchdowns. A Lions win would put them atop the West; a Riders win would be a big statement from rookie head coach Corey Mace’s team.

PICK

Writers: 83% Lions

Fans: 73% Lions

OTT at EDM

The REDBLACKS have some uncertainty around them, with quarterback Dru Brown leaving last week’s game against the Bombers and not returning. As a member of the Bombers last year, Brown had a sensational game against the Elks, leading them to a comeback win when Zach Collaros was out with an injury. The Elks may be hoping for a start from Dustin Crum. They topped Crum and the REDBLACKS in Week 12 last year, getting them their second win of the season. Either way, the writers and the fans think this is the week that the Elks pick up win No. 1

PICK

Writers: 66% Edmonton

Fans: 73% Edmonton