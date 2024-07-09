Start vs. Sit: A running back on the rise

TORONTO — Week 6 of the CFL season is upon us and with it come some intriguing start vs. sit options.

We remain on injury watch in Winnipeg, as Zach Collaros is practising after dressing as the Blue Bombers’ third string QB in their win last week. In Ottawa, we’re waiting to see Dru Brown’s status, after he left last week’s game and did not return, with Dustin Crum stepping in at QB for the REDBLACKS.

Out west, the undefeated Riders are heading into a big game against a streaking Lions team. We know who we want at QB this week. Does it line up with who you’ve got? Let’s find out.

Week 7 CFL Fantasy points leader will win ONE (1) pair of 2025 season seats to a team of their choice + 2 sidelines passes.

Toronto (2-2-0) at Montreal (5-0-0), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Montreal (-6.5)

O/U: 50.5 (-106)

Start: Tyson Philpot, WR, Montreal, 10,500 salary

The league’s second-leading receiver with 564 yards and tied for the league lead with four touchdowns, Philpot has been on a tear this season. In the Als’ Week 4 win over the Argos at BMO Field, he was targeted six times and had five catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. That game yielded him 20 fantasy points and by his lofty 2024 standards, that was something of a casual night at the office for him. Coming off of a 25.4 FP showing in Week 5, we think Philpot will continue to flex his chemistry with Fajardo. Up against the league’s second-worst team in passing yards allowed (307.5 per game) and the league’s last-placed team in opponents’ passing efficiency (117.1), Philpot is in position to continue to feast in Week 6.

Sit: Cameron Dukes, QB, Toronto, 8,000 salary

This isn’t an indictment of Dukes as a quarterback; more so this is just rolling with the ups and downs that a young pivot will go through as they take on starting responsibilities. Dukes could very well get back to his efficient ways, where he had thrown seven touchdowns without an interception in his first two starts. Currently though, with five picks and zero TDs in the Argos’ last two games, it’s best to play the hot hands and wait it out on the cooler ones. Against an Alouettes’ defence that forced 13 turnovers in its 5-0 start, this is an easy matchup to avoid.

Calgary (2-2-0) at Winnipeg (1-4-0), Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Line: Winnipeg (-3.5)

O/U: 47.5 (-115)

Start: Brady Oliveira, RB, Winnipeg, 10,000 salary

Oliveira finally had a game reminiscent of his 2023 season, rushing for 129 yards and adding 37 receiving yards in his team’s first win of the year. If the Bombers are going to keep winning, the game plan will likely need to centre around that run game. That doesn’t just include Oliveira. Chris Streveler added 79 rushing yards and a touchdown against Ottawa. The backup QB may not be that run heavy this week against the Stamps, but if the Bombers have found something that works for them offensively, they may stick with it until a team forces them back into a pass-first attack.

Sit: Winnipeg receivers

On the other side of this coin, we have a receiving corps that may not eat the way that its grown used to in years past. Injuries have deprived the team of Dalton Schoen and Kenny Lawler. Oliveira and his 37 receiving yards led the team last week against the REDBLACKS. Nic Demski or Drew Wolitarsky are fully capable of a breakout performance, but it’s hard to predict given how significant the run game was last week. For now, look elsewhere when you get to the receiver spot on your fantasy roster.

Saskatchewan (4-0-0) at BC (4-1-0) Saturday, 7 p.m. ET

Line: BC (-7.5)

O/U: 51.5 (-110)

Start: Vernon Adams Jr., QB, BC, 15,000 salary

We can’t predict that VA will go out and duplicate the 32.5 FP he had (or the SIXTY-FIVE points he gave you if he was your team captain) last week against the Ticats. The Riders’ defence — coming off of a five turnover buffet against the Argos — should be a stingier opponent. However, the Lions’ offence is rolling right now and if we’re playing the hot hand, none are hotter than Adams’, who boasts the No. 1 and No. 3 receivers in the league, in Alexander Hollins and Justin McInnis. If this game is near the projected 51.5 over/under, the receivers in orange will be racking up the yards. Why not go with the league’s leading passer and count on steady production?

Sit: Shea Patterson, QB, Saskatchewan, 7,500 salary

We touched on this while talking about Dukes. A first-time starting QB is bound to have their struggles. Patterson didn’t have much of those in the Riders’ win over the Argos, collecting 18.5 FP in his debut. He heads out on the road this week though, against a team with its eye on first in the West Division that has a veteran defence and a game of film to do its research. We’re not saying Patterson is going to flatline in his second game, but even at the cost-friendly price of 7,500, there’s a risk in taking him at this point.

Ottawa (2-2-0) at Edmonton (0-4-0), Sunday, 7 p.m. ET

Line: Edmonton (-3.5)

O/U: 49.5 (-114)

Start: Ryquell Armstead, RB, Ottawa, 5,500 salary

Dru Brown left last week’s game against the Bombers and didn’t return and the offence fizzled in his absence, save for the performance of Armstead (17 carries, 103 yards, one touchdown; one catch for 33 yards and a season-high 20.6 FP). The first-year tailback has been building momentum through the last four games. If Brown is unable to go, it’s a safe assumption to think that the offence could lean heavily on Armstead as the REDBLACKS look to stay above the .500 mark.

Sit: Kevin Brown, RB, Edmonton, 11,000 salary

McLeod Bethel-Thompson is fourth in the league in passing yards (1,225 yards) with a couple of pivots jumping ahead of him while the Elks were on their bye week. While the passing game has been strong, the run game hasn’t had the same oomf that it did last year and Brown’s stats have suffered early on because of that. A 1,000-yard rusher last year, Brown is 10th in rushing this year with 141 yards on 30 carries. What’s hurt his fantasy totals the most is a lack of visits to the end zone. With that goose egg, he hasn’t hit double digit FPs yet. Until that changes, we’re steering clear of Brown on our fantasy roster.