Weekly Predictor: For the W-innipeg

Lesson learned.

No more picks with the gut. Another perfect CFL Pick ‘Em week slipped through the fingers thanks to my Hamilton Tiger-Cats hunch last week. The smart, logical and analytical pick was the BC Lions.

Now, that’s not to say I won’t be able to resist a hunch, but going forward it’ll take one strong hunch to get me to sway me from listening to the man upstairs. No, not Him. The thing in my skull that’s only useful for making CFL picks.

This week in the league, I love all the matchups. These are matchups of best on best of the division and also matchups of the teams at the bottom the standings with a chance to make up some ground on those above them.

Should be another fantastic week of CFL football!

Toronto at Montreal

Thursday, July 11

7:30 p.m. ET

The Alouettes perfect season was almost put on ice by the Calgary Stampeders last week, though the second half Als proved to be too much again.

This game is a rematch from two weeks ago where I thought the Alouettes exposed the Argonauts young quarterback Cameron Dukes. Dukes is in a tough spot as a young quarterback when teams have been given a lot more game footage to pour over to come up with a sound game plan. The Als and the Riders definitely used it to their advantage as Toronto comes in on a two-game losing streak.

I know all the headlines and highlights are Cody Fajardo and Tyson Philpot but this Alouettes team is DEEP. They attack from everywhere and that’s just not offensively but defensively as well.

I’m not sure when I’ll be comfortable to pick against Montreal. I know they won’t go 18-0 but I’ll pick them to start 6-0 this season.

PICK: MONTREAL

Calgary at Winnipeg

Thursday, July 12

8:30 p.m. ET

Zach Collaros will return this week so the Stampeders won’t have to game plan for the double running threat of Chris Streveler and Brady Oliveira that helped Winnipeg get their first win of the season.

But I’ll be interested to see if Collaros getting a week to recalibrate will actually benefit him. Plus, if you don’t know by now, Collaros is one of the most fiercely competitive people on the planet. He wanted to play last week. He’ll celebrate the win, but will want one of his own now.

The Stampeders are missing something again this year. There’s a lack of spark in their offence and it’s not like their defence is coming in with big plays to turn the tide.

This is also a rematch from two weeks ago when Streveler’s ill timed interception in overtime gave the Stampeders the walk-off field goal attempt or we could be talking about the 2-3 Bombers against the 1-3 Stampeders.

This time, the Bombers won’t let the win slip away. Especially not at home.

PICK: WINNIPEG

Saskatchewan at BC

Saturday, July 13

7:00 p.m. ET

This is my game of the week!

The 4-0 Roughriders have been the bright spot of the CFL season. Montreal and BC were expected to be this good. We were all curious on what the Riders would look like under the direction of new head coach Corey Mace.

So far, so good in Saskatchewan.

The Riders take the ball away on defence better than any team. They lead in plus/minus in the giveaway/takeaway category and so far the Roughriders are the highest scoring team on per game basis in the CFL.

Now it’s their biggest challenge. A road game against the best passer to start the season in Vernon Adams Jr. with a well rounded attack as William Stanback has been a fantastic addition to their arsenal. The BC Lions defence would love a few more takeaways but they can get after the quarterback and still have one of the better secondaries in the league.

The Riders will still be rolling with Shea Patterson this week without Trevor Harris and in breaking this down, that’s where I see the difference. The way Vernon Adams Jr has played this season, advantage BC behind centre.

PICK: BC

Ottawa at Edmonton

Thursday, July 14

7:30 p.m. ET

The Edmonton Elks return from their bye week still trying to find their first win of the season. Chris Jones has brought in some veteran leadership on defence to help out with his young crop of defenders. Linebacker Derrick Moncrief has been in the Jones/Shivers system almost his entire CFL career and should fit in quickly.

Offensively, it hasn’t been terrible in Edmonton. McLeod Bethel-Thompson is still one of the best passers in the league, it’s just a matter of making that one more play than the other team. The Elks are close.

Ottawa has been hot and cold this season. Dru Brown is still trying to find his way, though may be unavailable this week after taking the hit in Winnipeg.

Another quarterback injury is nothing new to deal with unfortunately for the REDBLACKS. Like the 2-2 Calgary Stampeders, I’m not seeing the consistent wow factor from Ottawa yet this season as they are on a tough back-to-back western swing against a rested, potentially rejuvenated, Elks team.

PICK: EDMONTON