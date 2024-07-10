CFL.ca Game Notes: Vernon Adams Jr. on historical pace

TORONTO — Vernon Adams Jr. is in pursuit of BC Lions and CFL history.

They are one and the same in this specific case, as Adams Jr. is on pace for the second most all-time passing yards behind Doug Flutie’s 6,619 in 1991 with the Lions. If the current Leos pivot continues dicing up opposing offences on a weekly base at the same pace he would end the 2024 season with 6,307 passing yards.

Adams Jr. would be the fourth CFL signal-caller to reach 6,000 yards, joining Flutie (6,619 in 1991 and 6,092 in 1993), Anthony Calvillo (6,041), Kent Austin (6,225) and David Archer (6,023). The veteran is also one of several quarterbacks on pace for over 5,500 passing yards, with Bo Levi Mitchell (6,016), Cody Fajardo (5,666) and McLeod Bethel-Thompson (5,512) rounding up the group.

Can Adams Jr. and his fellow veteran pivots continue dominating through the air? CFL.ca brings you this weeks’ Game Notes.

RELATED

» Visit the Game Zone and play Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 6 picks

» Costabile: 4 storylines to watch in Week 6

» Buy tickets for the 2024 CFL season here

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

OFFENCE HUMMIN’

Through five weeks, there has been a 36 per cent increase in offensive touchdowns (100 vs. 70).

Offences have scored (TDs or FGs) on 202 occasions (38 per cent of possessions; 10.1 per game).

Net offence has grown for the fourth consecutive season (717 yards per game).

Teams are converting on 50 per cent of second downs.

Kickers have been successful on 91 per cent of attempts. ​

AIRING IT OUT

Four quarterbacks are on pace for 5,000+ passing yards: Vernon Adams Jr. (6,307) Bo Levi Mitchell (6,016) Cody Fajardo (5,666) McLeod Bethel-Thompson (5,512)

Adams Jr. is on pace for the second most all-time behind Doug Flutie’s 6,619 in 1991 with the Lions.

Two quarterbacks have surpassed the 6,000-yard mark in the same season once in league history – 1993 with Doug Flutie (6,092) and David Archer (6,023).

Four QBs have reached the 5,000+ passing yard plateau in the same season on three occasions (1993, 2004 and 2018).

League-wide, QBs have thrown 64 touchdown passes to 34 interceptions (1.9 to 1 ratio) with a 68.9 per cent completion rate.

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

With 573 receiving yards, Alexander Hollins is on pace for 2,063. Only three players in CFL history have eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark: 1994 | CGY | Allen Pitts | 2,036 1983 | TOR | Terry Greer | 2,003 1994 | TOR | Derrell Mitchell | 2,000

Two of the Top-3 receivers (Tyson Philpot and Justin McInnis) and six of the Top-12 (Kaion Julien-Grant, Kiondré Smith, Kurleigh Gittens Jr. and Nic Demski) are Canadian.

The league record for National receivers to reach 1,000+ yards is five (1993).

Philpot is on pace for 144 receptions and 2,030 yards – both would be Canadian records.

16 players, including two running backs, have recorded 100+ receiving yard games this season – Philpot leads with three.

Shemar Bridges is on pace for 122 catches. Derel Walker set the first-year record with 89 in 2015.

QUICK SLANTS

Game Notes Toronto at Montreal Download PDF Calgary at Winnipeg Coming Soon Saskatchewan at BC Coming Soon Ottawa at Edmonton Coming Soon

TOR at MTL

A Montreal victory would: Extend its regular season winning streak to a franchise-best 11 victories Give the team its first 6-0 start since 2006 when they opened 7-0

The Alouettes lead the league with the most offensive TDs (17) and the fewest offensive TDs allowed (eight).

In his past two games, Tyson Philpot has 17 receptions for 224 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Dinwiddie has never had a three-game losing streak as a head coach. With Toronto, he has only been under .500 twice. After starting 4-5 in 2022, Toronto is 26-6 since.

Toronto has trailed in all four contests by at least 7 points and by 10-or-more in three games.

In Week 4, the Argos’ 369 net yards was the most the Alouettes have surrendered this season.

Wynton McManis has 17 tackles in his past two games.

Since recording six sacks in Week 1, the Argos have three in their previous three games.

CGY at WPG

Calgary won the teams’ first matchup 22-19 in Week 4. They have not won the season series since 2016.

In the first three quarters, Calgary is +28 in point differential; in the fourth, they are -33.

Marken Michel has 17 catches in his past two games. He needs eight for 150 in his career.

Reggie Begelton (346) is four shy of 350 career receptions.

Dave Dickenson’s next win will tie him with George Brancato (82) for 15th all-time in head coaching victories.

Last week, Winnipeg became the first team to surpass 200 rushing yards in a game this season (212).

The Bombers were 7-0 last season when rushing for 150+ yards in a game. Last week was the first time they had reached the mark this season.

Last week, Brady Oliveira had 129 yards and 37 receiving yards. It was his first 100+ yard rushing game of the year and the 12thin his career.

Willie Jefferson’s next sack will be the 70th of his career.

Nic Demski’s next touchdown reception will be the 30th of his career.

SSK at BC

Saskatchewan is looking to start 5-0 for the first time since 2013 – the last time they won the Grey Cup.

Through four games last season, the Riders had a -3 turnover ratio; this year, they sit at +10.

Rolan Milligan Jr. leads the league in interceptions (three), is tied atop the CFL in special teams tackles (nine) and is third in defensive plays (35).

Saskatchewan averages 330 net yards per game, while allowing 348.

In the second quarter, BC has scored 67 points with a +36 point differential.

BC has a 62 per cent second down conversion rate.

The Lions are 4-0 when recording more sacks than their opponent.

Ben Hladik leads the league in defensive tackles (32) and he is six shy of 200 in his career.

Sean Whyte is 14-of-14 on field goal attempts. His streak of 32-in-a-row is a team record and the third longest in league history.

OTT at EDM