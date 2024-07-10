CFL Fantasy Projections: How many points for Carey?

Entering Week 6 of CFL fantasy, successful fantasy players have found the offences of BC and Montreal as the primary source to accumulate high scores.

Expect the trend to continue as both teams will have favorable matchups, which is why they’re prominent in this week’s rankings.

Quarterbacks

1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC, $15,000 Salary (25.1 Projected Fantasy Points): Right now, the only defence capable of slowing down Adams is the Lions’ Week 8 opponent, which happens to be their first open date.

2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal, $14,000 Salary (21.5 PFP): Fajardo gets a second opportunity against the Argos, who held him to just 14.3 FP in Week 4. Don’t count on Fajardo scoring this low this time.

3. McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Edmonton, $11,000 Salary (11.1 PFP): You want Bethel-Thompson inside the score zone often against the REDBLACKS. He’s 7-of-9 passing (77.8%) with five of his seven passing majors coming from inside the opponents’ 20.

4. Shea Patterson, Saskatchewan, $7,500 Salary (8.2 PFP): Patterson scored 18.8 FP in his first start in Week 5. His running prowess and the fact the Riders could be playing from behind help the odds of him scoring in the 17-19 FP range.

5. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $11,500 Salary (7.4 PFP): Back in the starting lineup after missing the Week 5 win over Ottawa, here’s betting Collaros’ return will bring us the pivot who threw 90 touchdown passes in the previous three seasons.

Running Backs

1. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $10,000 Salary (11.6 PFP): The Bombers’ road to redemption begins and ends with Oliveira, who finally snapped out of his funk with 21.6 FP last week. He gets a Stamps D that’s allowed a league-high 6.1 yards per carry. Yeah, you’re starting him.

2. Walter Fletcher, Montreal, $9,500 Salary (16.8 PFP): Fletcher has developed into the league’s best all-around back and will shake off the 6.5 FP he tallied in his previous meeting against the Argos. His pass-catching skills should be good enough for 8-10 FP alone.

3. William Stanback, BC, $12,200 Salary (15.4 PFP): Receiving majors the past two games has only displayed how lethal Stanback can be in the Lions’ offence. The league’s leading rusher is ranked here only because he faces the league’s best run defence in the Roughriders.

4. Ka’Deem Carey, Toronto, $10,400 Salary (14.3 PFP): A mark of consistency, Carey has scored at least 11.7 fantasy points in each game. Facing the Alouettes’ defence puts the streak at risk despite Carey scoring 11.9 FP against them in Week 4.

5. AJ Ouellette, Saskatchewan, $12,000 Salary (11.5 PFP): Expect Ouellette to continue receiving 18-22 touches from scrimmage. He hasn’t scored a major since Week 1, but his heavy usage rate increases the chances of that drought ending.

6. Ryquell Armstead, Ottawa, $5,500 Salary (11.1 PFP): Armstead has scored a combined 37 FP in the last two games and gets a favorable matchup when he faces a Winnipeg defence that is last in the league with 111.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

Receivers

1. Alexander Hollins, BC, $14,000 Salary (22 PFP): At this point, should it be a surprise that Hollins is again atop the rankings?

2. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $10,500 Salary (22.8 PFP): Philpot has scored at least 20 FP in four of his five games and has scored touchdowns in six of his last eight regular season games dating to late in the 2023 campaign. You’d get a few arguments if you ranked him ahead of Alexander Hollins.

3. Justin McInnis, BC, $10,000 Salary (20 PFP): No one has been targeted more on routes of 20+ yards (18) than McInnis, who also leads the league with 10 receptions of that depth. He also leads the league with an average of 17.8 depth yards per route, making him a yardage machine each time he lines up.

4. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $10,800 Salary (16.2 PFP): If Dru Brown ($10,000) returns to the lineup against the Elks on Sunday, then feel confident Hardy’s numbers bounce back after scoring a mere 7.5 FP in the loss to the Blue Bombers.

5. Kurleigh Gittens Jr., Edmonton, $9,500 Salary (13.6 PFP): For now, Gittens Jr. is still a bargain as he has scored at least 15.2 FP in each of the Elks’ four games. He’s the established top option for McLeod Bethel-Thompson, which should not come as a surprise.

6. Kian Schaffer-Baker, Saskatchewan, $8,600 Salary (11.4 PFP): Another week of jelling with Shea Patterson ($7,500) will help Schaffer-Baker snap out of a two-game skid that has seen him score a combined 10.9 FP.

7. Kaion Julien-Grant, Montreal, $7,000 Salary (12.1 PFP): Julien-Grant has scored at least 12 FP in three of his last four games. He’s only starting to tap into his potential as he squares off against a Toronto secondary that’s allowed seven completions of better than 30 yards.

8. Marken Michel, Calgary, $8,000 Salary (12.6 PFP): Over the past three games, Michel has averaged 16.6 fantasy points per game. Until Reggie Begelton ($11,000) shakes off his early season malaise, Michel is the Stamps receiver you want in the lineup.

9. Dillon Mitchell, Edmonton, $8,000 Salary (12.1 PFP): Like the receiver in front of him, Mitchell has developed into a reliable fantasy option at the expense of a former All-Star, in Mitchell’s case it’s Eugene Lewis ($11,000) who has seen his role reduced.

10. Nic Demski, Winnipeg, $9,500 Salary (9.8 PFP): Demski has averaged 14.5 FP in the last two games and should see an increase in production now that Zach Collaros is back at pivot.

11. Rasheed Bailey, Toronto, $9,000 Salary (10.5 PFP): The uneven play of Cameron Dukes ($8,000) has left using Argos receivers as a risky venture. If you must, invest in Bailey, who seems to have a rapport with Dukes.

12. Samuel Emilus, Saskatchewan, $10,000 Salary (10.1 PFP): With Shawn Bane Jr. ($13,600) sidelined, Emilus has totaled 27.3 FP in the last two games. If Bane Jr. is again on the injured list, Emilus is a smart play.

Defences

1. Montreal, $10,900 Salary (7.2 PFP): The Als have forced at least one turnover in each game and will seek to take advantage of the uncertain play of Argos pivot Cameron Dukes.

2. Saskatchewan, $9,800 Salary (9.4 PFP): The Riders defence has scored a combined 37 fantasy points in the last two games. They’ll be hard-pressed to maintain the pace against the Lions.

3. Winnipeg, $9,000 Salary (4.9 PFP): Last week’s total of 10 fantasy points might be a sign the Bombers are returning to form.

4. BC, $10,000 Salary (5.4 PFP): The Lions have allowed only five big plays this season and face a Riders offence featuring a quarterback making only his second career start.