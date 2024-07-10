Checking Down: Collaros back at practice for Bombers

TORONTO — Quarterback Zach Collaros has returned to practice for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in preparation for Week 6.

Collaros missed the game against the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 5 as backup Chris Streveler led the team to a 25-16 win. Running back Brady Oliveira, who had missed practice on Monday, also returned to practice on Tuesday.

Among other Week 6 news are the Elks adding two key pieces to their defence, Lucky Whitehead signing with the Bombers practice roster and quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. leading this week’s CFL Honour Roll powered by PFF.

CFL.ca is checking down with news and notes from Week 6.

BC LIONS

– Vernon Adams Jr. is at the head of the class for Week 5 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

– Matt Baker brings you key numbers from the 44-28 BC Lions win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 5 (BCLions.com).

– Adams Jr. has found a home with the BC Lions and is emerging as one of the favourites for the Most Outstanding Players award after starting the season with a record-breaking statistical pace (TSN.ca).

EDMONTON ELKS

– The Edmonton Elks have signed Americans Shawn Oakman (defensive lineman), Derrick Moncrief (linebacker), Noah Taylor (defensive lineman), along with National wide receiver Zach Mathis and Global linebacker Les Maruo, the club announced Sunday (CFL.ca).

– Michael Arcuri writes about the additions of Oakman and Moncrief to Double E’s defence as they prepare to face the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 6 (GoElks.com).

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

– The Calgary Stampeders have signed American linebacker Diego Fagot, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca).

– Head coach Dave Dickenson talked to the media after practice as the Stampeders prepare to face the Blue Bombers on Friday. The coach touched on the team’s loss to the Alouettes in Week 5, including the offence’s struggles in the fourth quarter (Stampeders.com).

– Half of CFL.ca’s writers have picked the Stampeders to beat the Blue Bombers in Week 6. Check out this week’s picks for every game (CFL.ca).

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

– Offensive lineman Logan Ferland shifted from right guard to left tackle on Thursday after Trevor Reid encountered cramping issues. Despite the adjustments, the offensive line performed in robust fashion while helping the Roughriders improve their record to 4-0 by defeating the Toronto Argonauts 30-23 at Mosaic Stadium (Riderville.com).

– The Riders have lost defensive linemen Charbel Dabire and Christian Albright to injury as they prepare to face the Lions on Saturday (Taylor Shire, Regina Leader-Post).

– Can Saskatchewan take down the Lions in BC in a clash between the top two teams in the West Division entering Week 6? (Regina Leader-Post)

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

– Quarterback Zach Collaros returned to practice as the Bombers prepare to face the Stamps in Week 6 (Jeff Hamilton, Winnipeg Free Press)

– The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have added receiver Lucky Whitehead to their practice roster, the team announced on Monday (CFL.ca).

– CFL.ca’s Jamie Nye has the Bombers beating the Stampeders in his Weekly Predictor. Check out his reasons, including Collaros’ potential return to the lineup (CFL.ca).

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

– Casey Sayles is at the head of the class for Week 5 in the CFL Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (CFL.ca).

– Defensive back Jamal Peters and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are going back to the drawing board, writes Dan Ralph (The Canadian Press via CBC News).

– Running back James Butler was featured in the Five Standout PFF Grades from Week 5 (CFL.ca).

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

– Receiver Damonte Coxie is staying positive despite the Argonauts two-game losing streak, writes Mike Hogan (Argonauts.ca).

– The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday they have signed National defensive lineman Daniel Joseph and American offensive lineman George Moore (CFL.ca).

– Janarion Grant‘s punt-return touchdown is among the must-see highlights of Week 5 (CFL.ca).

OTTAWA REDBLACKS



– The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Wednesday they have signed running back LeVante Bellamy to their practice roster and released defensive back Tarvarus McFadden (OttawaREDBLACKS.com).

– Running back Ryquell Armstead headlines this week’s Start vs. Sit as a must start in CFL Fantasy in Week 6 when the REDBLACKS face the Elks (CFL.ca).

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

– The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday they have signed National kicker Michael Domagala and National defensive lineman Anthony Federico (CFL.ca).

– Can the Alouettes stay undefeated? CFL.ca’s Kristina Costabile analyzes the current champions’ next matchup in her Four Storylines to Watch in Week 6 (CFL.ca).

– Montreal had two players featured in the Five Standout PFF Grades from Week 5 in offensive lineman Nick Callender and running back Walter Fletcher (CFL.ca).

– The Als comeback against the Stampeders was ‘never in doubt’ said head coach Jason Maas (TSN.ca).