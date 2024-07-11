3 stats that defined Toronto’s Week 6 win over Montreal

MONTREAL — 300 days since they handed the Montreal Alouettes their last loss, the Toronto Argonauts got one over the Als once again to end their rival’s hot start to the season.

Cameron Dukes managed the game for the Argos offence with his team’s defence and special teams also coming up with some big touchdowns in the 37-18 win.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Argonauts’ win over the Alouettes.

111 – KA’DEEM CAREY YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

Dukes’ 131 yards through the air would be enough in his club’s gutsy road win, but the Argos offence was at its best on Thursday when the running back group was handed the football.

Ka’Deem Carey led the way with 111 all-purpose yards, picking up 94 of those through the ground. Falling just short of six yards per carry, Carey was called upon late in the fourth quarter to see out the game and run down the clock as the Argos held on to their lead.

2 – ARGONAUTS INTERCEPTIONS

Caleb Evans had his moments after coming into the game for the injured Cody Fajardo, but it was the Argonauts defence who came up with two clutch interceptions to limit the Als to just 18 points.

Midway through the second quarter, Wynton McManis grabbed a pick-six off of Evans for the game’s first touchdown when the Als were pushed deep in their own half.

Benjie Franklin‘s interception with 8:06 left in the fourth quarter essentially sealed the result for the visiting Argos.

242 – JANARION GRANT RETURN YARDS

After his 83-yard punt return touchdown last weekend, Janarion Grant came back with a bang in Week 6.

Grant’s 103 kickoff return for a score late in the second quarter cancelled out the Tyson Philpot touchdown which came on the play just before.

Following the intermission, a 43-yard return from Grant pushed the Argos to the first points of the second half and from there it was all Toronto as they outscored their hosts 13-3 in the second half.