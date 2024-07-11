Argonauts open Week 6 with win in Montreal

MONTREAL — The last team to defeat the Montreal Alouettes before their 13-game winning streak was the Toronto Argonauts. They’re also the team to end that historic run.

The Argos claimed a 37-18 road victory against their East Division rival on Thursday night to end their opponent’s undefeated start to the year.

Cameron Dukes finished the contest 16-20 with 131 passing yards, 46 rushing yards, and a touchdown toss. The Argos defence and special teams also grabbed a couple of touchdowns at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Running back Ka’Deem Carey piled up 111 yards from scrimmage.

Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo exited the game late in the first quarter, making way for backup Caleb Evans who went 12-22 with 127 passing yards, two touchdown throws, and a pair of interceptions. Cole Spieker led the Als with 70 receiving yards on six catches.

Fajardo and receiver Cole Spieker connected for two first downs on Montreal’s opening drive but a couple of sacks by the Argonauts’ defence kept the Als at bay. Jose Maltos‘ field goal from 39 yards was no good, resulting in a single for the home team.

Late in the first quarter, receiver Richie Sindani popped off the first big play for the Double Blue, gaining 29 yards after a short pass from Dukes. The Argos would get into the red zone for the first time on their third drive, but a tackle-for-loss by Titus Wall held the visitors in check, resulting in a 29-yard field goal from Lirim Hajrullahu.

Another splash play by Spieker kicked the Als into gear on the ensuing drive, with the hosts gaining 22 yards on the penultimate play of the low-scoring first quarter. On the following play, Fajardo was forced from the game after clutching his right leg following an incomplete pass. Evans was unable to find Shedler Fervius with a deep throw to begin the second quarter, and the Als punted the ball away for another single, making it a 3-2 game.

After starting their next drive deep in their own half, Evans threw a pick-six to Wynton McManis on the first play of the possession. Hajrullahu’s extra point gave the Argos a 10-2 lead with 7:39 to go in the second quarter.

The Montreal offence started to hum on their next drive, with Evans completing a couple of first-down passes to Charleston Rambo. Evans Rambo’s way once more just outside of the red zone, finding his receiver in the middle of the end zone for a 22-yard touchdown as he came under pressure from the Argos’ pass rush. Maltos’ point after made it 10-9, cutting into Toronto’s lead.

A 44-yard kickoff return by Carey allowed the Argos’ to begin their next drive at midfield. The Toronto running back picked up his team’s next 34 yards of offence and then it was Daniel Adeboboye who entered the game to rip off a 23-yard run, bringing the away team into the red zone. Dukes scrambled to his left to get the ball to Damonte Coxie as the Boatmen extended their lead to 17-9 after Hajrullahu’s extra point.

Evans’ 10-yard rush up the middle on second down extended their next drive before Walter Fletcher got loose for 50 yards to bring the Als just four yards out from the end zone. Evans then found Tyson Philpot to his right for a touchdown reception. Going for a two-point conversion, Fervius couldn’t manage to handle a pass from Evans, leaving the score at 17-15.

Janarion Grant answered right back off of Maltos’ kickoff, taking his return 103 yards to the house for the final scoring play of the half. The Argos took their 24-15 advantage into the dressing room.

Another huge 43-yard return by Grant led the Argos to the first points of the second half. Runs by Carey and Dukes got the Argos downfield and Hajrullahu finished off the drive with a 37-yard field goal to extend Toronto’s lead.

On the ensuing drive, Philpot shaked off a handful of defenders to make a 26-yard play. The Als had to settle for a field goal however, with Maltos nailing a 50-yard kick to close the gap and make it 27-18.

The Argos added to their lead after starting with the football in Montreal territory. Carey handled the rock three times for 21 yards before Deonta McMahon ran into the end zone from five yards. Hajrullahu’s extra point made it 34-18 with 8:24 to go.

Needing to mount a late comeback, Evans missed the mark on the first play of the ensuing drive. Benjie Franklin read the pass and grabbed the ball to bring the Argos offence back onto the field.

After the turnover, a 14-yard Hajrullahu field goal capped off a 14-play, 62-yard drive to take 7:34 off the clock and see out the big road win as the game ended 37-18.

The Toronto Argonauts remain on the road in Week 7 when they go up against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, July 20. The Montreal Alouettes get a bye in Week 7, hosting the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday, July 25 in their next contest.