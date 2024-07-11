Bombers, Stamps set for final regular season meeting

WINNIPEG — The Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers are set to steal the spotlight on Friday night as they meet for the second and final time this season at Princess Auto Stadium.

Winnipeg’s 25-16 win over Ottawa last week was their first of the season.

Calgary fell in a thriller to Montreal in Week 5 but hold the season advantage over the Blue Bombers after beating them two weeks ago.

The injury-riddled Bombers see the return of starting quarterback Zach Collaros. While it’s been a disappointing season so far by Collaros’ standards with just 764 passing yards over four games, the team is banking on him to find his rhythm as the season goes on.

Strong play by his talented receivers would certainly help. Nic Demski led the way in their last game against the Stamps and leads the team with 254 yards. But he’ll need support from the likes of Drew Wolitarsky and Kevens Clercius as they remain without star Dalton Schoen.

The Stamps secondary allowed an uncharacteristic 374 yards to Cody Fajardo and the Als, an aspect of their game that needs to be corrected to keep Collaros from getting on track.

Tre Roberson and Bentlee Sanders continue to play well. Both had a pick last week and are looked upon as a shutdown pair.

Having Collaros back in the pocket is going to be a welcome sight for head coach Mike O’Shea and offensive coordinator Buck Pierce.

“We think of him as the best quarterback in the league,” O’Shea told reporters. “Obviously, that should bring a spark to the offence. I thought Strev (Chris Streveler) did a great job with it. Two different players, so having both available again is nice for Buck.”

Having to utilize the run game may be just fine with O’Shea too, as Brady Oliveira seems to have found his stride, literally.

Oliveira broke out for 129 yards against Ottawa and it’s needed production as his team tries to put points on the board with consistency.

Being physical is important in shutting down the Bombers run game, a duty that falls on a defensive line held down by Julian Howsare and James Vaughters off the edges. Behind them, the always reliable Micah Awe and Cameron Judge have to keep tabs on Oliveira to avoid being burned on big plays.

Oliveira has been preparing all week for the tough assignment that is the Stamps front.

“They have a very physical d-line,” Oliveira told reporters. “They do a great job in the run game and just very active linebackers. Smart linebackers with Awe and Judge. They play the game the right way. It’s always going to be a challenge when we play against Calgary. It’s going to be fun, another big challenge but we’re up to it.”

When it comes time for the Stampeders to trot onto the field, better execution is required.

Jake Maier threw for just 106 yards against the Als, so getting the ball into the hands of Marken Michel and Reggie Begelton, two of his top playmakers, is the focus.

It’s not the easiest of times to try and get going, though, as the Bombers held Ottawa to 126 passing yards with a secondary that’s rounding into form.

Rookie Terrell Bonds is getting his footing and had an interception a week ago. Evan Holm, Brandon Alexander and Tyrell Ford are also capable of making game-changing plays when the opportunity arises.

Much like the Bombers, leaning on the run game could be the difference for the Stamps offence. Not only will they see the return of Dedrick Mills, but the Bombers are reeling after coughing up 180 rushing yards against the REDBLACKS.

While they struggled to halt the run, the Bombers front recorded three sacks in their last game. Linemen Devin Adams, Willie Jefferson and linebacker Kyrie Wilson are all impact players capable of disrupting the timing of opposing quarterbacks, but finding their way to Maier is a tough task as the Stamps offensive line has allowed only five sacks.

Back-to-back wins would help the Bombers take another step in climbing the West Division standings.

A victory gets the Stamps back above .500 and within two points of Saskatchewan and BC.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Canadian fans can catch the game on TSN or RDS. U.S. and International fans can tune in on CFL+.

