Brandon’s Blitz Picks: How many TDs for Maier?

A stellar 7-1 record in Week 5 brings our record to 32-8 as we head into a weekend headlined by a huge West Division clash between undefeated Saskatchewan and 4-1 BC.

1. Will the Argos defence record over or under 3.5 sacks against Montreal on Thursday?

Play Argos Blitz Picks Here

Under. Toronto runs into a Montreal offensive line that has yielded just five sacks. Als pivot Cody Fajardo ($14,000) has an uncanny presence in the pocket and will be able to evade the wrath of the Argos’ pass rush.

2. Will Ottawa running back Ryquell Armstead rush for over or under 75.5 yards against Edmonton on Sunday?

Play REDBLACKS Blitz Picks Here

Over. Armstead’s ($4,500) 68.8 yards per game leads the league, so considering he’s facing an Edmonton defence allowing 108.5 yards per game, it’s certainly not a reach to think he can’t get the extra yards to make this pick click.

3. Will Calgary quarterback Jake Maier throw two or more touchdowns against Winnipeg Friday?

Play Stamps Blitz Picks Here

No. Finding the end zone has been challenging for the Stampeders, who have managed only eight offensive majors. Maier’s ($11,700) arm has accounted for six of them but don’t count on him delivering multiple majors against a Bombers D that’s allowed just six touchdown passes.

4. How many total yards will Montreal running back Walter Fletcher gain against Toronto on Thursday (100 or more or 99 or less)?

Play Als Blitz Picks Here

Under. Fletcher ($9,500) should finish around 80 yards as the Argos will be focused on slowing his receiving skills. Fletcher is averaging just 46 rushing yards per game, meaning he will have to continue his insane pace as a receiver to top triple digits.

5. Will Saskatchewan receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker have more or less than 5.5 catches against BC on Saturday?

Play Riders Blitz Picks Here

Over. The Roughriders will have to throw the ball frequently to keep pace with the explosive Lions offence, which means Schaffer-Baker ($8,600) could eclipse his season-high of nine targets in Week 2.

6. Winnipeg’s defence limited Calgary to 307 net yards a couple of weeks ago and Ottawa was held to 283 net yards of offence. Will the Blue Bombers keep Calgary to 350 net offensive yards or fewer this week?

Play Bombers Blitz Picks Here

Fewer. Even with the return of running back Dedrick Mills ($11,100, oblique) to the lineup, the Stampeders will be hard-pressed to generate a considerable number of yards against a Blue Bombers defence that has found its groove after a slow start. Calgary will finish around 300-325 yards but bank on more.

7. Does Edmonton defensive lineman Shawn Oakman record a sack in his first game with the Elks?

Play Elks Blitz Picks Here

No. Oakman will help an Edmonton run defence will be challenged by REDBLACKS running back Ryquell Armstead. While he will improve the pass rush, don’t rely on the former All-Star corralling either Dru Brown ($10,000) or Dustin Crum ($7,100) behind the line of scrimmage.

8. Will BC running back William Stanback get a touchdown against Saskatchewan?

Play Lions Blitz Picks Here

Yes. Stanback ($12,200) has scored receiving majors in consecutive games. With the Lions utilizing the explosive back as both a runner and a receiver out of the backfield, we feel confident Stanback will be celebrating in the end zone for a third straight game.