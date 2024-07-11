From the Editor’s Desk: Adams Jr. a CFL Fantasy dream

What a week I had in CFL Fantasy in Week 5!

My team racked up 208.3 FP. I’m pretty sure that is the highest total I have ever gotten in CFL Fantasy.

Here’s my team from last week:

Vernon Adams Jr. – 65 FP (captain)

Walter Fletcher – 31 FP

Brady Oliveira – 21.6 FP

Tyson Philpot – 25.4 FP

Marken Michel – 12.9 FP

Justin McInnis – 36.4 FP

Saskatchewan defence – 16 FP

The VA/McInnis stack on Sunday night was the perfect choice. When the pair had hooked up for over 130 yards and two touchdowns early in Hamilton, I was smiling ear-to-ear. Adams Jr. finished with 32.5 FP, his highest total of the season. The Lions pivot has hit 20+ fantasy points in all of his starts this season, making him a great choice as your quarterback and a great choice to make your captain.

Here’s to hoping Adams Jr. can have another big week in Week 6 so then I can have a big week in Week 6. I’m sure Vernon plays the game thinking of our CFL Fantasy teams, right? Right, Vernon??

Here’s my CFL Fantasy team for this week:

QB – Vernon Adams Jr. ($15,000) CAPTAIN

RB – Ka’Deem Carey ($10,400)

RB – Ryquell Armstead ($5,500)

WR – Alexander Hollins ($14,000)

WR – Tyson Philpot ($10,500)

Flex – Jevon Cottoy ($5,500)

Defence – Winnipeg Blue Bombers ($9,000)

If it’s not broken, don’t fix it and that’s my philosophy when picking my CFL Fantasy team this week. I’m rolling with a few players that were in my lineup last week in Vernon Adams Jr. and Tyson Philpot.

VA has been sensational this season throwing a ton of yards and touchdowns (he leads the CFL in passing yards with 1,752 and is tied with Bo Levi Mitchell in passing touchdowns with 11) and is protecting the football, only throwing one interception so far this season. His lowest FP output this season was 20.3 in Week 4 and I’m expecting closer to his 32.5 FP from last week in his matchup against a Riders defence that allows more passing yards per game than anyone else in the CFL (313.0).

Philpot has also been a fantastic CFL Fantasy choice in 2024, going over 20 FP in all but one of his games. His salary is slowly increasing as his production heats up but it’s worth the money as he’s been the No. 1 guy for Cody Fajardo this season.

My other receivers are Alexander Hollins and Jevon Cottoy. I don’t usually like to do picks two pass-catchers from the same team, but I think this week it makes sense. Hollins has been another player that you won’t be disappointed in picking each week as his QB has looked to him often in games. Hollins (and his teammate Justin McInnis) may get some double team looks from the Riders, which has me thinking Cottoy could be a sleeper this week if Adams Jr. needs to progress through his reads.

At running back I’m going with Ka’Deem Carey and Ryquell Armstead. With Cameron Dukes having back-to-back games that didn’t go his way, including five interceptions over that span, I think he relies a bit more on his running back in Week 6. Armstead has been a pleasant surprise for the REDBLACKS after losing their starting tailback, Devonte Williams, for the season. With the team going against an Edmonton Elks defence that allows the second-most yards on the ground in the CFL (108.5), I think Armstead will have a big night on Sunday.

And finally, I’m going with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers defence this week, mostly because it fit in my salary cap but I’m hoping they can have a big performance against Jake Maier and his Calgary Stampeders.

Toronto at Montreal

Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Montreal Alouettes look unstoppable right now. They face the Toronto Argonauts this week, a team that Montreal defeated just two weeks ago. With the Als’ defence one of, if not the, best unit in the league, I can’t see them losing to the Argos this week. Cameron Dukes threw four interceptions, including one for a touchdown, last week against Saskatchewan and Montreal is second to the Riders in forcing turnovers with 13. I’m picking Montreal to improve to 6-0.

PICK: Montreal

Calgary at Winnipeg

Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET

Winnipeg got their first win of the season last week and they did it without their starting quarterback, Zach Collaros, in the lineup. Collaros was practicing this week but the team listed him as questionable for the game on Friday. Despite his status being up in the air, I still think Winnipeg can get the job done against a hot and cold Calgary team that dropped their contest against Montreal last week.

PICK: Winnipeg

Saskatchewan at BC

Saturday, 7:00 p.m. ET

What a battle we are in for on Saturday night! This game could go either way, with the Riders sitting 4-0 and BC sitting 4-1. They both have excellent defences, bruising running backs and playmaking receivers. To me, the matchup comes down to the quarterbacks. Vernon Adams Jr. has been lighting it up this season, he’s on pace (6,307) for the second-most passing yards in a single season in BC Lions history and if he hits 6,000 yards his season, he would be the fifth QB to ever do so. Shea Patterson did win his first start last week but my money is on the veteran in black and orange.

PICK: BC

Ottawa at Edmonton

Sunday, 7:00 p.m. ET

This is the week Edmonton gets their first win! They’ve been oh-so-close in all of their games this year, losing by a combined total of 17 points, including two losses on walk-off field goals, and their opponents are a collective 15-3 on the season. The Ottawa REDBLACKS are coming to town and I think it’s the week the Elks get in the win column.

PICK: Edmonton