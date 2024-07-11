Fun, Fast and Entertaining: CFL’s ‘big plays’ on full display

TORONTO — If you’ve watched a CFL game, you know that it’s fun, fast and entertaining.

Along with high-scoring contests that go right down to the wire (never leave a CFL game early!), what makes the league so exciting to watch are the big plays.

A ‘big play’ is:

a rush that goes for more than 20 yards

a pass that goes for more than 30

a punt return that is more than 30 yards

a kickoff return that is more than 40 yards

a missed field goal that is returned for more than 30 yards

a missed convert (including two-point converts) that is returned for more than 50

Through Week 5 this year, the Montreal Alouettes are leading the way with 19 big plays (3.80 per game). Twelve of those big plays have been Cody Fajardo throwing deep for 30+ yards. The team has also tallied three 30+ yard rushes, three 30+ yard punt returns and a missed convert for more than 50.

So far in 2024 through Week 5, there have been 87 big plays, 4.35 per game. Here’s how many big plays have occurred since 2017:

Year Total Big Plays Per Game 2023 453 5.59 2022 377 4.65 2021 277 4.40 2019 389 4.80 2018 435 5.37 2017 447 5.52

Here are some examples of a ‘big play’ from 2024:

20+ YARD RUSHES

30+ YARD PASSES

30+ YARD PUNT RETURNS

40+ YARD KICKOFF RETURNS

30+ YARD MISSED FIELD GOAL RETURNS