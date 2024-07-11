Fun, Fast and Entertaining: CFL’s ‘big plays’ on full display

- News
TORONTO — If you’ve watched a CFL game, you know that it’s fun, fast and entertaining.
Along with high-scoring contests that go right down to the wire (never leave a CFL game early!), what makes the league so exciting to watch are the big plays.
A ‘big play’ is:
Through Week 5 this year, the Montreal Alouettes are leading the way with 19 big plays (3.80 per game). Twelve of those big plays have been Cody Fajardo throwing deep for 30+ yards. The team has also tallied three 30+ yard rushes, three 30+ yard punt returns and a missed convert for more than 50.
So far in 2024 through Week 5, there have been 87 big plays, 4.35 per game. Here’s how many big plays have occurred since 2017:
|Year
|Total Big Plays
|Per Game
|2023
|453
|5.59
|2022
|377
|4.65
|2021
|277
|4.40
|2019
|389
|4.80
|2018
|435
|5.37
|2017
|447
|5.52
Here are some examples of a ‘big play’ from 2024: