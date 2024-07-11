MLSE, Argos’ president Bill Manning agree to part ways

TORONTO — Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment announced on Thursday that the organization and Bill Manning, who served as president of the Toronto Argonauts and Toronto FC, have mutually agreed to part ways effective today.

“On behalf of MLSE’s Board of Directors and the entire organization, we want to thank Bill for his many contributions in his nearly nine years with the company,” said MLSE President & CEO Keith Pelley.

“Bill will always be an important part of the championship history for both clubs, but as we evaluate the path ahead, and measure against our ambition to consistently deliver contending teams, it was determined that a new direction was required. Bill is a very accomplished team executive, and a good man, and we wish him and his family the very best in the future.”

As part of the transition, Toronto FC general manager Jason Hernandez and Toronto Argonauts general manager Michael Clemons will report directly to Pelley.

Manning was named president of Toronto FC in October, 2015 and later added the title of president of the Toronto Argonauts when the Canadian Football League franchise was acquired by MLSE in January, 2018.