3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 6 win over Calgary

WINNIPEG — In sports, everyone knows a game is never over until the final whistle, and if there was ever a game that proved that sentiment true, it was Friday night’s contest between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Calgary Stampeders.

Zach Collaros managed to get the weight off his shoulders and recorded his first passing touchdown of the season, rookie Ontaria Wilson had a career game, and Brady Oliveira broke the century mark in rushing for a second-straight game to hold off the Stampeders.

Jake Maier still threw for over 300 yards and Dedrick Mills was a force on the ground despite the loss for Calgary.

Here are CFL.ca’s three key stats from the Blue Bombers’ win over the Stampeders.

660 – COMBINED QUARTERBACK PASSING YARDS

Both quarterbacks were making big plays through the air on Friday night, as both Collaros and Maier threw for over 300 yards each, each recording two touchdowns and two interceptions in the process as well.

Maier averaged 102. yards per pass in the game completing 20 of 31 attempts, while Collaros was close behind averaging 9.6 yards per pass, completing 27 of 36 attempts.

Each quarterback had three receivers with over 60 yards through the air in the game, with Clark Barnes, Jalen Philpot, and Reggie Begelton all recording at least 62 yards for Calgary, while Collaros connected with Wilson, Drew Wolitarsky and Nic Demski for 60 or more yards in the win.

3 – SECOND QUARTER TOUCHDOWNS

The story of the second quarter was all about the kicker from each team, who had stellar games on both sides and went 6-of-6 in the first half, controlling much of the scoring until there were three minutes remaining to play before half.

Winnipeg scored their first touchdown of the night off a 30-yard throw from Collaros to Wilson, who tallied his first CFL touchdown, before Deatrick Nichols grabbed a pick-six off Maier on the next drive to tally 14 points in less than 30 seconds for the Bombers.

Despite going from having the lead to now trailing by double digits, the Stamps took the opportunity to score themselves on the next drive as Mills rushed for 53 yards before Erik Brooks hauled in a 32-yard catch for the score, which set the tone of the back-and-forth for the rest of the game.

201 – ONTARIA WILSON RECEIVING YARDS

Multiple players had standout performances in the game between the Stamps and the Bombers, but Wilson was one of the players who stood out most, not just because he tallied his first CFL career touchdown in the win.

Wilson made multiple crucial catches on his way to racking up over 200 receiving yards, including a a 42-yard grab that the Bombers to move down to Calgary’s 23-yard line, where two plays later Collaros found Nic Demski for a 10-yard score and the lead.

The rookie receiver, filling in for an injured Kenny Lawler, not only helped Collaros get his first passing touchdown of the season, but also proved his talents in the league and will build on them with the Bombers as the season continues.