Best In The West: Lions, Riders clash on Saturday

VANCOUVER — The top two teams in the West Division meet on Saturday night as the Saskatchewan Roughriders visit the BC Lions.

Saskatchewan enters BC Place with a 4-0 record and is fresh off a 30-23 win over the Toronto Argonauts in Week 5.

BC is hitting its stride with four straight victories, including an impressive 44-28 win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 5.

Still without starting quarterback Trevor Harris, Corey Mace’s offence needs to find a way to collectively move the ball through the air. Shea Patterson is going to have to lean on all of his weapons once again after targeting four receivers for three or more receptions against the Argos.

With BC surrendering 374 pass yards against Hamilton, Samuel Emilus, Kian Schaffer-Baker and Mitchell Picton hope to maintain pressure on the Lions’ defensive backs.

It’s a group that sees a boost with the return of Shawn Bane Jr., who has caught 13 passes for 211 yards in three games but was out of action last week.

It’ll be up to Ronald Kent Jr., Ciante Evans and Emmanuel Rugamba to limit the Riders’ pass game and get the defence back on track.

Evans believes in his team’s secondary and what each player is capable of against a strong Riders receiving corps.

“I think the guys understand the message and understand what this game is about,” Evans told reporters.

“I think that we’re going to come prepared. They’re a sound team, they play hard on all sides of the ball. They’re a very disciplined team. They’re a good bunch.”

Running back AJ Ouellette is searching for his game, as he’s averaging 3.4 yards per carry. Finding space on the ground against the Lions won’t be easy as their linemen and linebackers are the anchor of their defence.

Joshua Archibald, Amir Siddiqi and Bo Lokombo all had a sack a week ago and have led the front in stopping opposing rushers to the tune of 83.2 yards per game.

If quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. continues his strong play, it’ll take some of the onus off the defence.

With 383 yards and four touchdowns in Week 5, Adams Jr. leads the league with 1,752 yards and is tied for the lead in touchdown passes with 11.

For his impressive play to carry into this week, Alexander Hollins and Justin McInnis have to get open, something they’ve done with consistency all season long as the pair own a combined 1,055 yards. More looks have also been going the way of Ayden Eberhardt and Stanley Berryhill III as Rick Campbell tries to maximize Adams Jr.’s targets.

It’s a difficult assignment for a struggling Riders’ secondary that’s allowed a league worst 313 passing yards per game.

Shutting down the Lions’ air attack has to be done by committee, led by Rolan Milligan Jr., Jayden Dalke and Damarcus Fields. Linebackers A.J. Avery and Jameer Thurman also have interceptions this year.

Avery and Thurman’s other responsibility is keeping an eye on running back William Stanback, who has 311 yards on the ground.

Not only has he been dynamic when given the ball in the run game, he’s contributed 165 yards by air, thanks to 14 receptions.

Riders’ linemen Micah Johnson and Lake Korte-Moore are among the first line of defence against Stanback and have done an impressive job of stuffing the run. As a unit, the Riders lead the league in yards allowed with 184.

Mace gets there’s a certain level of pressure that comes with being undefeated but wants his team to focus on the task at hand.

“We want to win. Whatever comes with that, comes with that,” Mace told reporters.

“It’s still early, we know we have a great opponent in front of us. Going into the lions’ den so to speak, so it’s going to be another week for us that we have to be on to give ourselves a shot. Everybody is up for the challenge.”

It’s a battle for first place in the West as Saskatchewan tries to remain undefeated and the Lions attempt to make it five wins in a row.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on TSN in Canada, while Americans can catch it on CBS Sports Network. International viewers can find the game here on CFL+.

— With files from Riderville.com and BCLions.com.