3 stats that defined BC’s Week 6 win over Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER — There were no shortage of eye-popping stats in the BC Lions 35-20 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

It’s not every day that you see a receiver going for over 200 yards and his quarterback for over 450 while a veteran kicker reaches another milestone in an already storied career.

The Lions offence was once again the story of the game as BC moves to the top of the West Division and handle the Riders their first loss of 2024.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Lions win over the Riders in Week 6.

14-of-14 – Catches by Justin McInnis

Sure, 243 yards are really impressive by McInnis, but the fact he did it on a day that zero passes thrown in his direction fell incomplete is even more impressive.

Essentially, every time Adams Jr. looked towards No. 18 the Lions gained more than 17 yards of offence, making it almost impossible for any team to keep up with such an explosive duo.

7-of-7 – Field goals by Sean Whyte

Not everything was perfect for BC on offence on Saturday. The Lions were unable to convert their big yardage into touchdowns, having to rely on their ever reliable kicker Whyte.

The veteran made all seven of his field goal attempts and now has 39 consecutives makes, tying René Paredes for the second longest streak in CFL history.

The veteran pivot entered the game on pace for over 6,000 yards on the season and more than lived up to it by completing 26 of 42 passes for 451 yards and two total majors.

Not everything was perfect for Adams Jr., who also threw two interceptions after throwing only one over the first five weeks of the season. Despite the turnovers, the quarterback once again led his team to victory through the air, scoring 13-fourth quarter points to halt a Roughriders late comeback attempt.