Justin McInnis dominates as Lions beat Riders

VANCOUVER — Justin McInnis caught 14 passes for 243 receiving yards as the BC Lions held a strong comeback push by the Saskatchewan Roughriders to capture a 35-20 win at BC Place on Saturday.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. also had a big day, throwing for 451 passing yards and a major while adding a rushing score as the Lions passing offence dominated once more.

The defence contributed an interception with defensive back Adrian Greene and veteran kicker Sean Whyte was a perfect seven-of-seven to move the Leos to 5-1.

The Roughriders put together a valiant comeback attempt in the fourth quarter after running back AJ Ouellette scored his second major of the day to make it 22-20, but were ultimately unable to keep up with yet another explosive performance by the Orange and Black.

Quarterback Shea Patterson threw for 278 yards and connected deep twice with receiver Samuel Emilus, who finished with 161 receiving yards. Defensive backs Rolan Milligan Jr. and Deontai Williams added two interceptions on Adams Jr. as the Riders dropped their first game of the season (4-1).

The game begun with some patented Adams Jr. magic. The pivot scrambled on second down to avoid what looked like a surefire sack and find a streaking Ayden Eberhardt for a 54-yard gain. The Riders got to the quarterback the very next play though, forcing second and 15 from the 20-yard line. A short completion to Stanback on second down wasn’t enough to move the chains and the Leos settle for a 3-0 lead with a short Sean Whyte kick.

The very next drive featured the Lions defence making a play with Greene jumping a pass from Patterson on second down to bring Adams Jr. and the offence back onto the field, but Saskatchewan’s defence forced a quick two-and-out to avoid the worst.

Patterson’s next appearance was also a quick two-and-out, giving the home team a chance to extend their lead halfway through the first quarter. BC did just that, converting a third down with a trick play from Adams Jr. to McInnis for 38 yards to get things going. A couple more completions to No. 18 made it first-and-goal from the five-yard line and the receiver sealed up a perfect drive by catching a five-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 10-0 with the point after.

Saskatchewan responded with their own explosive drive. Mario Alford got things going with a 41-yard return and Patterson connected with Emilus for 51 yards to knock on the Lions door. From there Ouellette punched it in to cut the lead to 10-7 with a three-play, 62-yard scoring march.

The home team came back roaring to add points to the board. Adams Jr. started the drive with a 14-yard scramble before launching a deep one under pressure to Stanley Berryhill III for 27 yards. A sack by Micah Johnson pushed the Leos back in the final play of the first quarter and Whyte converted a 50-yard field goal to make it 13-7.

The Adams Jr.-McInnis connection showed up again in the second quarter. The pivot found the receiver wide open over the middle for a 30-yard gain before moving the chains again by using his legs. A penalty for unnecessary roughness moved the Leos further into Saskatchewan territory, but the visitors defence once more forced Rick Campbell’s team to bring out Whyte on third down. The veteran kicker delivered once more to make it 16-7 with 8:58 left in the first half.

Saskatchewan had their very own connection to match the Leos as Patterson-Emilus moved the ball into the five-yard line once more with a 50-yard connection. BC’s defence also shut down the door for the Riders and forced Brett Lauther to come onto the field for his first field goal of the afternoon.

The Lions added to their lead with another field goal by Whyte as the clock showed less than two minutes left to play in the quarter.

McInnis finished the first half with nine catches for 148 yards and a major.

The third quarter started with a missed field goal by Lauther followed by a couple of punts by both teams before a stingy Saskatchewan defence showed its turnover-forcing facet once more. Milligan Jr. jumped a pass from Adams Jr. and returned it all the way to the Lions’ 43-yard line. Patterson inched it closer with connections to Emilus and Shawn Bane Jr., but the Riders were unable to find the end zone and sent out their kicker for a short field-goal attempt. The veteran split the uprights to cut the lead to 19-13 halfway through the third.

The next drive had McInnis catching a 26-yard pass to go over 200 receiving yards on the afternoon and move BC into Whyte’s range once more. The kicker made it 22-13 with his fourth field goal of the day.

The Green and White struck back with a long scoring march. Patterson connected with Kian Schaffer-Baker who fought his way to a 49-yard gain before Emilus pushed the ball into BC’s five yard line. A sack by Bo Lokombo pushed the Riders back and Patterson scrambled 10 yards to make it third-and-goal from the one. The Lions raised the wall and kept Saskatchewan out of the end zone for a crucial turnover on downs with 12:42 left in the game.

Corey Mace’s defence came up with another big play in the fourth to keep the Riders in the game. Deontai Williams intercepted Adams Jr. close to the end zone and Patterson gave it to Ouellette for his second score of the day.

The Riders then pulled another trick out of their sleeve by calling for an onside kick to steal another possession away from the Lions. BC’s defence didn’t allow it to become points though, as Emmanuel Rugamba recovered an Emilus fumble to put a halt to Saskatchewan’s momentum.

Alexander Hollins furthered favoured the Leos by catching a 47-yard pass from Adams Jr. all the way to the 14-yard line. The pivot finished it off with a scramble into the end zone to extend the lead to 29-20 with 7:30 left in the game.

Adams Jr. and McInnis would not be denied. The duo roared once more in the following drive with connections of 16 and 24 yards in yet another field goal march for the Leos to push the lead to 32-20.

Whyte scored his seventh field goal of the day after a turnover on downs by the Riders for the final score of the game. It was the veteran’s 39th straight field goal make, tying for second longest streak in CFL history.

Offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick was carted off the field after sustaining an injury on a running play in the third quarter and didn’t return to the game.

The Riders now return home to host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Friday, July 19, while the Lions travel to Calgary to face the Stampeders on Sunday, July 21.