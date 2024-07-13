Elks, REDBLACKS round out Week 6

EDMONTON — The Ottawa REDBLACKS will try to get back above .500 when they head to Edmonton for a date with the Elks on Sunday night.

Ottawa fell 25-16 to Winnipeg in Week 5 to drop to 2-2 and are winless on the road. Edmonton, meanwhile, is still searching for their first win of the season.

Bob Dyce is turning back to Dru Brown under centre after he left last week’s game with an injury. Should he falter, Dyce will have no issue going to backup Dustin Crum.

Brown ranks eighth in the league with 819 yards, while Crum filled in well after coming on in relief against the Bombers with 102 yards in the air and an additional 55 on the ground. Both provide different skill sets and give the REDBLACKS an opportunity to mix and match within their playbook.

Varying looks could prove beneficial against an Elks team that’s been good against the pass this season, holding teams to 279.8 yards a game. It’s a mark that ranks third in the CFL.

No matter who’s under centre, Justin Hardy is going to be their primary target and for good reason. Hardy owns 371 yards and has entered the conversation as a top receiver in the league.

Second year defensive backs Darrius Bratton and Kai Gray, along with veteran Loucheiz Purifoy, are the Elks top defenders downfield. If they can limit Hardy, it’ll force the likes of Dominique Rhymes, Jaelon Acklin and Kalil Pimpleton, who’s making his debut in place of the injured Bralon Addison, to make plays.

The run game could be where the REDBLACKS shine, as running back Ryquell Armstead is coming into his own.

The rookie rusher has 275 yards and is closing in on the league lead.

Armstead is going head-to-head with a defensive front that hasn’t had much success stopping the run. For that to change, the Elks need defensive linemen Noah Curtis, Elliott Brown and the recently signed Shawn Oakman to be at their best.

There’s no question who leads the Elks offence at the pivot position as McLeod Bethel-Thompson has 1,225 yards and is averaging 8.1 yards per pass.

He’s quickly found rhythm with Dillon Mitchell and has an existing connection with Kurleigh Gittens Jr. Going up against a secondary that is fourth against the pass, the chemistry will need to continue.

There’s plenty of talent for the REDBLACKS downfield as Bethel-Thompson has to be aware of where Alonzo Addae and Damon Webb are at all times.

Coming into the game off a bye, he’s is ready to get back on the field and show the improvements the team has made.

“We want to get back out there and we want to get a win,” Bethel-Thompson told reporters.

“That’s what it’s all about, find a way. But don’t throw the baby out with the bath water. We know our process is really great and we know we’re playing some great football. We know we should’ve won all four games but should’ve, could’ve, would’ve’s, as we’ve been saying, don’t count. So we just have to find a way to get a win and I think everything will shift at that point.”

Running back Kevin Brown has stumbled to 140 yards through four games and is going to face a front that’s giving up over 100 on average. A breakout from Brown would give Bethel-Thompson a breather and the REDBLACKS another playmaker to deal with.

It’s a physical offensive line he’ll face with Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Bryce Carter on the edges. Adarius Pickett and Jovan Santos-Knox provide the secondary support at linebacker.

Elks head coach Chris Jones isn’t downplaying the importance of the run game in the team’s offensive scheme.

“We certainly need to run the ball, we have two good backs,” Jones told reporters.

“We’ve got guys that know how to run the ball, we have a good offensive line. We can’t play from behind, we have to make sure that we give them enough touches because again we have to have time of possession. We certainly have to get KB involved.”

Ottawa can take another step in proving they’re a team to be on the lookout for in the East with a victory.

Edmonton remains the only winless team in the West, something they’d love to change in front of their home fans.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT. Catch the game on TSN. U.S. fans can watch on CBS Sports and International fans can catch the action on CFL+.

