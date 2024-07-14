3 stats that defined Ottawa’s Week 6 win over Edmonton

EDMONTON — After a back-and-forth affair, with the Elks tying the game with just 11 seconds left, Ottawa had one last chance to avoid overtime.

Double-digit leads dissolved, and each team saw massive plays on both sides of the ball in a game that showed no lead is safe.

Dru Brown continued his explosive offensive performance, tallying nearly 500 yards in the win, finding Kalil Pimpleton on the game’s final drive to set up Lewis Ward to be the hero from 38 yards out, which he did with ease as the REDBLACKS walked off with a road victory.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the REDBLACKS win over the Elks in Week 6.

480 – DRU BROWN’S PASSING YARDS

Brown’s arm will certainly be tired after he threw for nearly 500 yards against the Elks, completing 26-of-38 attempts for 480 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Averaging 12.6 yards per throw in the game, Brown found receivers downfield for multiple 60-plus yard catches, as well as other massive, game-saving plays like the final drive’s connection with Pimpleton.

Brown established a new career-high for passing yards in a single game once he hit 349 yards, and then surpassed that mark by another 131 yards.

5-of-5 – FIELD GOALS FROM LEWIS WARD

Ward had all the pressure on him as the clock wound down for the REDBLACKS, but he kicked the 38-yard walk-off winner with ease, his fifth successful kick of the night.

Ottawa’s kicker walked off for the second time in three weeks, and kicked his third field goal of over 30 yards for the REDBLACKS with the winner, accounting for 17 of their points against the Elks as he also went 2-of-2 on extra points.

3 – REDBLACKS RECEIVERS WITH OVER 100 YARDS

Brown had a career night with nearly 500 yards, but his performance would not have been as successful if it wasn’t for his receiving corps which had three different players record over 100 yards, with two of them also tallying touchdowns for Ottawa in the win.

Pimpleton made his mark in his CFL debut as he led all receivers with 153 yards and a touchdown, while Dominique Rhymes tallied a massive 131 yards, and Justin Hardy recorded 110 yards and a touchdown, all making crucial plays for the REDBLACKS to get downfield and help the team record their first road victory this season.