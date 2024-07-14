REDBLACKS kick walk-off win on the road against Elks

EDMONTON – Both teams battled until the final whistle, tied with just eight seconds left at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday night, but it was Lewis Ward who kicked the winning walk-off field goal for the Ottawa REDBLACKS as they came out victorious, defeating the Edmonton Elks 37-34 in Week 6 action.

Dru Brown threw for 480 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, while three REDBLACKS receivers had over 100 yards in the win as Kalil Pimpleton had a standout game of 153 yards and a touchdown, Dominique Rhymes tallied 131 yards, and Justin Hardy recorded 110 yards and a touchdown.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, and Geno Lewis led the Elks in receiving with 89 yards.

Ottawa wasted no time getting on the board first as the visiting team, as a 25-yard field goal from Ward put the REDBLACKS ahead after using up seven minutes of clock in the first quarter.

Having to punt on their first drive of the game, the Elks made the most of their second try on offence as Kevin Brown and Javon Leake carried the drive downfield, in combination with Bethel-Thompson taking it on the ground himself, before connecting with Arkell Smith for a 10-yard touchdown, Smith’s first in the CFL, and the lead.

Riding that momentum into the second quarter, the Elks defence forced a two-and-out from the REDBLACKS as Bethel-Thompson found Hergy Mayala, back in the lineup off an injury, for his fourth touchdown of the season to take a 14-3 lead.

Nick Anderson recorded his first CFL sack on Brown, forcing Ward to kick a 31-yard field goal for the REDBLACKS, but on their next offensive drive Ottawa capitalized on a fumble from Leake to get the ball back.

Bob Dyce took a risk challenging a pass interference call on the Edmonton six-yard line, which was overturned in his favour to keep the drive alive, resulting in Dustin Crum running in his third rushing touchdown of the year to make the game 15-13 at the half.

Both defences came out strong in the third quarter, forcing punts from each team before the Elks were first to put point on the board in the second half thanks to a 42-yard kick from Boris Bede.

But just two plays later the REDBLACKS would swing the momentum back their own way as Brown found Pimpleton, in his CFL debut, for 70 yards and a touchdown, with Rhymes securing the two-point conversion to give Ottawa a three-point cushion.

Attempting to even the score at the beginning of the fourth quarter, a 31-yard kick attempt from Bede went wide to the left, and the REDBLACKS wasted no time to further their lead as Brown connected with Hardy for 68 yards and another score.

Forcing a punt from the Elks defensively, Ottawa led by double digits after Ward kicked his third successful field goal attempt of the night, this time from 35 yards out.

But the Elks were not done for the night despite the deficit, as a one-handed catch from Lewis followed by an 18-yard rush from Kurleigh Gittens Jr. put Edmonton on the REDBLACKS seven-yard line.

A roughing the passer call put the REDBLACKS on the three-yard line, and the fifth touchdown of the season from Dakota Prukop followed by a successful two-point conversion catch from Gittens Jr. made the game a four-point affair.

Just as Edmonton felt they were back in the game, Brown found Rhymes for 66 yards to get down to the Edmonton 20-yard line, before connecting with him two plays later for another 18 yards, hanging onto the ball despite a tough hit to put the REDBLACKS at the four-yard line.

The Elks defence held forcing third down on their own three-yard line, but the REDBLACKS opted to take the field goal as Ward put a chip shot through the uprights from 10 yards out to make it a seven-point game with just over two minutes to play.

Lewis caught a massive 22-yard reception for the Elks to put them on Ottawa’s 21-yard line with 1:13 left on the clock, and a pass interference call put Edmonton on the one-yard line. Prukop punched his second of the night in with eight seconds left on the clock, and Bede’s extra point tied the game.

After a kickoff went out of bounds, another massive throw from Brown to Pimpleton for 29 yards set up Ward to kick from 38 yards out, and the successful kick meant a walk-off win for the REDBLACKS.

Edmonton and Ottawa will meet again to open Week 7 action, as the Elks will travel to TD Place Stadium on July 19 to take on the REDBLACKS at 7:00 p.m. EDT.