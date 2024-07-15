5 PFF Grades that standout from Week 6

TORONTO — Welcome to five PFF Grades that standout, quarterback edition.

Week 6 featured several pivots grading in the green after putting on excellent performances on the field.

There are five quarterbacks that registered a grade higher than 73.1, highlighting the current depth at the position across the league. From long-time veterans to (almost) first-time starters, there is something for everyone on this list.

CFL.ca brings you five PFF grades that standout from Week 6.

RELATED

» Sign up and play CFL Fantasy

» Get your tickets for 2024 games now

» Player and Team Grades Powered by PFF

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff break down every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position.

For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

Vernon Adams Jr. | BC Lions | 87.4 Offensive Grade

Adams Jr.’s stats in Week 6 are already extraordinary when you look at them from the surface. BC’s pivot completed 26 of 42 passes for 451 yards and a touchdown, but also threw two interceptions.

When you break it down as PFF did though, you’ll find that there’s nobody as unafraid to challenge a defence deep as Adams Jr., who had eight big-time throws with an average depth of target of 14 yards.

Dru Brown | Ottawa REDBLACKS | 81.4 Offensive Grade

Brown has been a steady hand at the command of the REDBLACKS offence early in the season. The pivot was more than steady in Week 6 against the Elks though, exploding for 480 yards and two touchdowns while guiding his team to a last-minute win.

The young quarterback had three big-time throws and only one turnover-worthy play, showcasing an ability to protect the football even on a day when he had to pass the football 38 times.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson | Edmonton Elks | 75.9 Offensive Grade

Bethel-Thompson has played well despite his team’s winless record in the first six weeks of the season.

The veteran threw for 272 yards with two touchdowns, while also making only one turnover-worthy play.

Zach Collaros | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | 74.7 Offensive Grade

Another key grade this week belongs to a player and a team that are suddenly starting to look a bit more like themselves. Collaros found the end zone for the first two times this season while also throwing for 344 touchdowns.

Collaros’ grade would’ve been higher if not for two turnover-worthy plays that resulted in interceptions, but the veteran still graded amongst one of the top offensive players of Week 6.

Shea Patterson | Saskatchewan Roughriders | 73.1 Offensive Grade

It was only Patterson’s second start for the Roughriders and he was facing a stingy Lions defence at BC Place. Not only that, the young pivot was tasked with trying to keep up with Adams Jr. and an offence that has seemed unstoppable over the first six weeks of the season.

Despite the challenge, the quarterback kept his team in the game until the fourth quarter, averaging the second highest passing yards per attempt (11.1) while making only a single turnover-worthy play.