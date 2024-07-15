AMSOIL drives weekly CFL Power Rankings

TORONTO – AMSOIL INC. (AMSOIL) will ensure the season ahead fires on all cylinders as the Official Oil of the Canadian Football League. Through the new partnership, the synthetic oil specialists will drive the league’s weekly overview of performance – the CFL Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL.

Voted on by the CFL Content Department’s experts and analysts, the fan-favourite feature on CFL.ca ranks the league’s nine teams based on several factors, including overall record, player performance, injury situation and more.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the CFL, a league renowned for its rich history, passionate fanbase, and dynamic athletes,” said Alan Amatuzio, CEO of AMSOIL. “This partnership is a natural fit for AMSOIL as we both share a dedication to performance, excitement and pushing the limits. We look forward to a successful collaboration that drives both our brands forward.”

AMSOIL is an industry-leading developer of synthetic lubricants in a wide range of markets, including automotive, powersports, industrial, racing and more. AMSOIL invests in product research and development to ensure they remain at the forefront of the industry through cutting-edge technology, innovation and exceptional quality. While AMSOIL products power performance, the family-owned company empowers communities, supporting local foundations and organizations with a mandate to give back to those in need.

It is that commitment to communities and a shared dedication to customers that drew the CFL and AMSOIL together.

“At the heart of our league is our incredible fans, much like the loyal customers of AMSOIL are key to all they do,” said Tyler Keenan, the CFL’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Their people-first promise has propelled them to the top of their industry. That view from the top and their pursuit of peak performance make them the perfect partner to present the teams atop the league.”

The updated CFL Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL are posted every Tuesday throughout the season across the CFL’s social media channels and on CFL.ca, alongside the latest news, features, videos and analysis from around the league.

​ABOUT AMSOIL INC.

​AMSOIL specializes in engineering synthetic lubricants that offer innovative solutions for all types of vehicles and equipment. In 1972, AMSOIL synthetic motor oil became the world’s first synthetic motor oil to meet API qualifications. Today, AMSOIL products are recognized worldwide for their performance and protection by those who demand the best. For more information or to order, contact your nearest AMSOIL Dealer or visit AMSOIL.ca.